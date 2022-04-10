Barry Frank: An old steel building could forge new opportunities

In the past three months, Greensboro has seen a wave of international attention from two major economic-development wins.

Recruiters said in December they have attracted Toyota to build a $1.2 billion electric battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. They also announced in January that Piedmont Triad International Airport would be the home of a supersonic jet factory owned by upstart Boom Supersonic.

These marquee announcements will create well over 3,000 jobs — but they will cost state and local governments close to a billion dollars in economic incentives.

But what if the city, county and state governments could redevelop a historic industrial site, create 600 jobs and build competitive, local manufacturing businesses for $36 million from private foundations and state and local government American Rescue Plan funds? Not a dime of local tax money would go into enterprises that could earn hundreds of millions in revenue.

That’s what the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship’s Steelhouse project proposes to do.

The Steelhouse would honor Greensboro’s faded manufacturing heritage and build a center for food entrepreneurs, a makerspace, and 75,000 square feet of space for growing high-tech and heavy manufacturing in the former Carolina Steel fabrication building. It would also bring commercial investment in close proximity to the nearby Hampton Homes public housing community.

And the money is already available through private foundations and the federal pandemic-relief program called the American Rescue Plan Act through state and local governments.

The city of Greensboro has more than $60 million in ARPA funds, Guilford County more than $100 million and the state of North Carolina has $2.1 billion it will use to stimulate economic growth.

But officials must make the right choice or miss a crucial opportunity.

By choosing to spend funds on the Steelhouse, those governments will be investing in a self-sustaining revival of a faded industrial building that could restore some of this city’s great industrial past.

Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad were once at the heart of the nation’s textile, tobacco and furniture industries.

This was the wealthiest region of the state that other regions hoped to emulate.

But changing consumer tastes, cheap offshore labor and efficient international trade added up to a catastrophic series of corporate closures and job losses for the Triad.

The local economy of today bears little resemblance to that of the mid-20th century.

As the Triad declined, Charlotte recruited the nation’s financial powerhouses and the Research Triangle grew equally potent tech businesses creating booming economies and attracting hundreds of thousands of young people.

By comparison, Greensboro’s fastest-growing demographic is people over 55.

The Steelhouse, which would be built in the empty husk of the Carolina Steel building on South Elm-Eugene Street, could become the kind of transformational project that would again shine a light on the Piedmont Triad for its locally nurtured businesses.

And those businesspeople would be able to do something residents across the Triad haven’t been able to do for decades: build personal wealth.

Ultimately, $36 million would build a self-sustaining center of creativity and innovation that would help make the region’s economy special once again.

President Joe Biden recently recognized the power of such projects when he showcased Pittsburgh’s similar Mill 19 redevelopment project as something that will make a lasting contribution to regional economies.

In the coming weeks and months, state and local elected officials will be making their decisions on who gets some of that federal bounty.

If they want to make a lasting impact, the Steelhouse is the right choice.

It’s the transformational choice.

Barry Frank is board chair for The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship.