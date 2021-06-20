Beth McKee-Huger: A golden opportunity for better housing

Now is the time to choose affordable homes, not homelessness. One-third of our neighbors have few choices because they cannot afford their homes and too many have no homes at all, but we all have the opportunity to voice our support of once-in-a-lifetime public investment in good places to live.
The city of Greensboro has adopted a strategic housing plan to invest $50 million in housing over 10 years. The state of North Carolina will receive $5.7 billion through the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this year and Gov. Roy Cooper proposes investing more than $600 million of it in housing to assist individuals and families hardest hit by the pandemic. Congress is debating the American Jobs Plan for infrastructure; having secure housing — a home base — is the most basic infrastructure for families’ ability to study, work and contribute to our country’s economy, while creating construction jobs.
Visualize children moving into quality apartments and houses. Think of warmer, safer, drier homes after major repairs. Picture the excitement of finally buying a home with down payment assistance or moving from homelessness to housing with rental support. Consider the construction jobs created, the health and safety, and the surge in productivity and learning when workers and students have stability.
We can make this happen.
HousingGSO, the city’s strategic plan, outlines how a $50 million investment over 10 years could result in 1,200 new rental homes, 800 rentals repaired, 550 units built or restored through neighborhood reinvestment, 1,150 new homeowners, 100 supportive housing units developed, and 2,000 tenants helped with temporary rental assistance. We can voice our support of the city’s bold plan and offer participation in the implementation.
The governor’s budget proposal cites the expected impact of using American Rescue Plan funds for housing across North Carolina:
Developing thousands of apartments and workforce housing units.
Repairing affordable homes that need urgent repairs and rehabilitation to remain habitable.
Providing down payment assistance so 5,000 to 9,000 households can own their homes.
Modifying homes of 3,800 older adults so they can stay safely at home, rather than have to make expensive and isolating moves to institutions.
Supporting more than 1,000 youths, as they age out of foster care, with housing and services to prevent homelessness.
Providing deposits and housing services for nearly 2,000 families to move from homelessness to housing.
The American Jobs Plan can further expand resources for developing high-quality apartments, subsidies to bring rents to levels affordable to low income households, and assistance for local governments to allow land use for broader options for housing designs. With these effective programs, our country builds a firm foundation for economic recovery and equity.
When we care about employment, schools, health and public safety, we recognize that one-third of community households do not have the security of a “home base” to fully participate in the work of our community. The proposals for substantially increasing public investment offer us the opportunity to support good places to live.
But affordable housing does not get high priority without elected leaders hearing from constituents. Allocating resources to these bold plans will take sharing this information with our representatives at every level and with other citizens who care about strong communities.
We can choose homes, not homelessness, for young children with parents working two jobs, for seniors and those with disabilities who no longer are able to work. Now is the time to choose while we have this opportunity.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.