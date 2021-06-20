Beth McKee-Huger: A golden opportunity for better housing

Now is the time to choose affordable homes, not homelessness. One-third of our neighbors have few choices because they cannot afford their homes and too many have no homes at all, but we all have the opportunity to voice our support of once-in-a-lifetime public investment in good places to live.

The city of Greensboro has adopted a strategic housing plan to invest $50 million in housing over 10 years. The state of North Carolina will receive $5.7 billion through the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this year and Gov. Roy Cooper proposes investing more than $600 million of it in housing to assist individuals and families hardest hit by the pandemic. Congress is debating the American Jobs Plan for infrastructure; having secure housing — a home base — is the most basic infrastructure for families’ ability to study, work and contribute to our country’s economy, while creating construction jobs.

Visualize children moving into quality apartments and houses. Think of warmer, safer, drier homes after major repairs. Picture the excitement of finally buying a home with down payment assistance or moving from homelessness to housing with rental support. Consider the construction jobs created, the health and safety, and the surge in productivity and learning when workers and students have stability.

We can make this happen.