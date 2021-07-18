Beth McKee-Huger: A prayer for us truly to be one nation under God

Would we choose to teach history from the perspective of white male property owners or to recognize how the legacy of strength and suffering of everyone else can help us better understand our present challenges?

Would we choose to cite religious reasons for rejecting science or to thank God for the intelligence of climate scientists and medical researchers who protect our lives?

Would we choose to use the word “Christian” as a bludgeon against people not like ourselves or to live God’s love so clearly that others can see what “Christian” really means?

If we close our eyes and picture in our minds what our nation would look like if we followed God as our Lord and were truly one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all, what do we see? What will we choose to do to make that vision a reality?

We can pray, pray for wisdom to recognize what is God’s will for the nation and what is not. We can pray for the humility and grace to acknowledge our part in the shortcomings and the consequences of our choices. We can pray for the courage to change what we can.