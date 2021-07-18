Beth McKee-Huger: A prayer for us truly to be one nation under God

During this year’s celebration of our national birthday, I, as a Christian white American born in Africa, decided to stop meddling and start preaching.
Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.
What if we really chose to be one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all?
Would we choose for some of us to have mansions with skyrocketing property values and others to put their babies to bed in their cars, priced out of the housing market because we do not want affordable housing in our neighborhoods or our public budgets? Now is the time to tell our legislators to invest substantial American Rescue Plan funds in the N.C. Housing Trust Fund.
Would we choose to pollute God’s Earth for profit and pleasure, with hog lagoons and slaughterhouses for our bacon and barbecue and fossil fuels for our electricity and travel?
Would we choose to divide God’s people into those who are born white, heterosexual U.S. citizens and those who are more colorful, with liberty and justice for some?
Would we choose to honor the cultural heritage and flag of the Confederacy while condemning people who love their heritage and languages from Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East or anywhere else?
Would we choose to post statements about God and country in prominent places or to incorporate love for every person into the structures and policies of our governments and businesses?
Would we choose to teach history from the perspective of white male property owners or to recognize how the legacy of strength and suffering of everyone else can help us better understand our present challenges?
Would we choose to cite religious reasons for rejecting science or to thank God for the intelligence of climate scientists and medical researchers who protect our lives?
Would we choose to use the word “Christian” as a bludgeon against people not like ourselves or to live God’s love so clearly that others can see what “Christian” really means?
If we close our eyes and picture in our minds what our nation would look like if we followed God as our Lord and were truly one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all, what do we see? What will we choose to do to make that vision a reality?
We can pray, pray for wisdom to recognize what is God’s will for the nation and what is not. We can pray for the humility and grace to acknowledge our part in the shortcomings and the consequences of our choices. We can pray for the courage to change what we can.
In the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, we reaffirm that, with God’s help, we will “persevere in resisting evil and whenever we sin, repent and return to the Lord.” We will, with God’s help, “proclaim by word and example the Good News of God in Christ.”
We will, with God’s help, “seek and serve Christ in all persons, loving our neighbors as ourselves.”
We will, with God’s help, “strive for justice and peace among all people and respect the dignity of every human being.”
After prayer, we take action. We protect God’s creation from pollution and the use of fossil fuels that raise temperatures and exacerbate severe weather.
We advocate for affordable housing in city, state and federal budgets and we welcome — rather than oppose — homes for all in our neighborhoods.
We learn the cultures and histories of people who do not look like ourselves and value their contributions to our lives and our nation.
We hold our elected officials, businesses and organizational leaders accountable and urge policies of transparency and fair treatment.
That is enough preaching. Now I am back to meddling.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.