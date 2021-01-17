Beth McKee-Huger: A season for planting seeds

It’s a new year, a new season, and on the farm, we have pulled out most of the older vegetable plants and a lot of weeds to prepare for spring planting. The remaining cold-hardy vegetables can “winter over” with blankets of agricultural fabric or plastic “tunnels” that we put on or take off depending on the forecasts for temperature, wind and rain.

Jesus used parables about planting seeds to illustrate how good news is disseminated: sometimes ignored, sometimes superficially embraced, sometimes choked out by busy schedules and destructive agendas, but sometimes producing bountiful outcomes.

In this season we remember Martin Luther King’s legacy of sowing seeds of justice and teaching nonviolent action and we rejoice as we reap the harvest. The pastor of his historic church, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, has just been elected to the U.S. Senate.

But we also endure President Trump’s reckless sowing seeds of hate, inciting violent insurrection and riots, and ignoring public health and the environment, and we mourn the devastation. By the time we are ready to start planting our spring crops, our nation will have a new president and new Senate leadership with the enormous task of building back better.