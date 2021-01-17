Beth McKee-Huger: A season for planting seeds

It’s a new year, a new season, and on the farm, we have pulled out most of the older vegetable plants and a lot of weeds to prepare for spring planting. The remaining cold-hardy vegetables can “winter over” with blankets of agricultural fabric or plastic “tunnels” that we put on or take off depending on the forecasts for temperature, wind and rain.
Jesus used parables about planting seeds to illustrate how good news is disseminated: sometimes ignored, sometimes superficially embraced, sometimes choked out by busy schedules and destructive agendas, but sometimes producing bountiful outcomes.
In this season we remember Martin Luther King’s legacy of sowing seeds of justice and teaching nonviolent action and we rejoice as we reap the harvest. The pastor of his historic church, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, has just been elected to the U.S. Senate.
But we also endure President Trump’s reckless sowing seeds of hate, inciting violent insurrection and riots, and ignoring public health and the environment, and we mourn the devastation. By the time we are ready to start planting our spring crops, our nation will have a new president and new Senate leadership with the enormous task of building back better.
After poring over my spreadsheet of what date each vegetable was sowed in which bed over the past six years, we sketched out the rotation for 2021 planting. I calculate the projected harvest date for each vegetable by adding the seed packets’ number of “days to harvest” to the planting date. All this is subject to change because weather impacts the planting day and the new sprouts. But it gives us some idea of what produce we will have for our customers starting in April — or March with climate change heating up.
Perhaps my whole life’s work has been versions of planting seeds and nurturing seedlings to harvest. Most seeds of good news don’t even sprout but a few do and grow into fruitful community.
We wait eagerly to see what will grow from the seeds our community and our country have been sowing. Will adoption of the three W’s (wear masks, wash hands, wait a social distance) and a vaccine slow the surge of COVID-19 infections?
Will community voices for racial justice that unveiled the growing inequities take the lead in reconciliation? Will the thousands of acts of kindness and neighborly generosity blossom into changes in public priorities for addressing food insecurities? Will bold adherence to integrity and truth-telling withstand political storms and grow into good governance?
We watch prayerfully the tiny seeds of virtual conversations with isolated and distressed family and friends, restoring strained relationships. Texts are not as comforting as an embrace but do connect over a distance!
On the farm, to prepare for planting new seeds we pull the weeds and appreciate the worms and mycorrhizae, “essential workers” that nourish roots, unseen below the soil surface. As a community and country, we also need to uproot old habits in order to plant good news and reach the harvest of health, racial justice, equitable public policy, good governance and loving relationships.
We need to be as strategic in our cultivation of justice and care as we try to be with crop rotation and planting schedules. We need to plan carefully but remember that climate — meteorological and cultural and political — will necessitate adjusting timetables and projected harvests. We definitely know that growing anything takes time; there's no instant fruit from dropping a seed in the soil.
It’s a new year, a new season, a new beginning to plant, nurture and harvest justice, peace and healthy vegetables.
In the cold winter of COVID, ugly divisiveness and economic distress, let’s plant love.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.