Beth McKee-Huger: A time to pull ourselves out of the ditch

A family was moving into the house across the street from our farm when the rental truck got stuck in a ditch. We ran over to help, first trying one method and then another to pry it loose.
A neighbor with a Confederate flag stopped by briefly to see what was happening and left — to return in a few minutes with another neighbor in a powerful pickup truck. They hooked it up to the moving van and pulled it out, then introduced themselves to the new family.
“Rebel,” as he called himself, pointed to us and said, “They are my friends, even if we don’t agree on politics.”
It is Thanksgiving and I am thankful that, when we cooperate in even small ways, we can bridge huge divides. And get trucks out of the ditch.
This Thanksgiving we have a lot stuck in the ditch.
So, give thanks: We have just completed an election with more people voting than ever before. Instead of being apathetic, more than 152 million people made voting plans and cast their ballots. Thanks for their persistence and for the steadfast determination of election officials and poll workers to make the process fair and as uncomplicated as possible with social distancing, early voting and mail-in ballots. Poll worker Vivian greeted me joyfully as she pointed to the scanner machine for me to insert my ballot.
The intense emotions, exhausting campaigning and reckless rallies have us stuck in the ditch of partisanship. Can we recognize the disappointments for election losses on both sides and then cooperate, across party lines, to move our nation ahead?
Give thanks: Medical providers are bravely and faithfully taking care of patients with all of the usual illnesses and injuries while constantly learning best ways to protect people from exposure and to treat COVID-19 complications. Community health workers Gloria and Joanne hand out masks to everyone on sidewalks and grocery stores. Despite the barriers of COVID, 79% of Mustard Seed Community Health's diabetic patients and 80% of hypertensive patients were meeting control goals — when typical health outcomes are 60-70%.
In nursing homes and hospitals, physicians, nurses and cleaning staff come to work every day to care for whomever is sick, risking their own health to save lives and to gently comfort the dying. Medical researchers are racing against time to study the virus, and its variety of impacts on the body, to find treatments and vaccines. N.C. Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen weighs the science of infectious disease with the demands to open the economy as she announces public health policies.
The grief of 1,295,403 deaths worldwide and the anger over mask mandates and business closings have us stuck in the ditch of the pandemic. Can we comfort the bereaved and calm the frustrated and then cooperate to restore health in our community and world?
Give thanks: People who are living with mental illness are courageously coping with frightening symptoms and lonely isolation. Families and friends are helping each other understand their loved ones' illnesses and to support them. Thanks for each day of not giving up.
Through NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness), people impacted by mental illness offer compassion and share experiences through the bewildering maze of diagnoses and treatment programs.
The anguish of suicides and overdoses, the outrage of long waits for psychiatric treatment and the stigma of mental illness have us stuck in the ditch of emotional pain. Can we be there for each other through the suffering and then cooperate to heal mind and body?
Thanksgiving is the time to pull out of the ditch.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!