Beth McKee-Huger: A time to pull ourselves out of the ditch

A family was moving into the house across the street from our farm when the rental truck got stuck in a ditch. We ran over to help, first trying one method and then another to pry it loose.

A neighbor with a Confederate flag stopped by briefly to see what was happening and left — to return in a few minutes with another neighbor in a powerful pickup truck. They hooked it up to the moving van and pulled it out, then introduced themselves to the new family.

“Rebel,” as he called himself, pointed to us and said, “They are my friends, even if we don’t agree on politics.”

It is Thanksgiving and I am thankful that, when we cooperate in even small ways, we can bridge huge divides. And get trucks out of the ditch.

This Thanksgiving we have a lot stuck in the ditch.