Remember playing musical chairs? You start maybe with 10 people walking around nine chairs and when the music stops and they sit, someone doesn’t get a chair.

Next round, perhaps, add two more people and take away a chair, leaving out four people. The basic problem is not that some people are slower but that there are not enough chairs.

Housing is like that. Everyone needs a place to live but we are losing affordable homes faster than we are adding them and the people who get left outside are the most vulnerable. The basic problem is not that some people are unemployed or ill — the most visible reasons for homelessness — but it’s that there are not enough homes.

In Guilford County more than 19,000 children under age 18 live in poverty — meaning $1,525 a month in income for a family of three. These families can pay no more than $458 a month for rent. Fair market rent is $969 a month for two bedrooms and there are only enough subsidized units for about 25% of eligible households, so children are being left out. In the 2021-22 school year — the most recent statistics posted — 2,525 students’ families informed Guilford County Schools that they are homeless, which does not include preschool children or students whose families do not disclose homelessness. "Get a job" doesn’t solve the homelessness problem for a 6-year-old.

Lower-rent housing is lost when it is demolished for roads and businesses, when uninhabitable due to neglect, or when flipped by investors to raise rents. New housing for children living in poverty is not built because of the complexity of public and private financing, the opposition of neighbors, and the multiple permitting processes that delay construction.

Greensboro’s prosperity is exciting, with growth from people with higher incomes moving in and new companies paying better wages. However, this kind of growth without significant new housing affordable to families in poverty increases homelessness. Add people who can pay higher rents, take away housing units, more people get left out, just like musical chairs. Try explaining the housing market to a 6-year-old who is getting evicted again.

A recent article about the census notes that families with children are moving out of states with high housing costs into more affordable states. That is perhaps better for them but it tightens the housing market for the children in poverty already here. Certainly, we need supportive services to assist families to fulfill tenant responsibilities but without housing units available and affordable, they will continue to be unhoused.

We need more housing that children’s families can afford.

Sometimes new housing can succeed in getting through the zoning, financing and permitting maze. Mills Construction Co. recently broke ground for Yanceyville Place Apartments, welcomed by neighbors, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, and Abundant Life Ministries. When the apartments are completed next year, children and their families will move from housing insecurity to stability, surrounded by nature and nurtured by friendly community.

For more good places like that for children to live, we need dedicated public investment at the federal, state and local levels because housing is expensive to build.

We need neighborhoods to welcome, not oppose, good homes for new neighbors.

We need land throughout the city and county; faith communities are discerning whether some of their property can become homes for children and adults.

And we need city and county governments to streamline the permitting processes to expedite development, rather than delay it while children wonder where they will live.

Will we build housing to keep up with the growing population, or continue to lose the homes of children in poverty? These are personal and political decisions. What do we choose?