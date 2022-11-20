Beth McKee-Huger: Conversations about housing lead to action

You and I can do something about the housing crisis that leaves more than a third of our community struggling to pay their mortgages or rent and puts them at risk of homelessness.

We can start conversations with our neighbors, our faith communities, our organizations and our elected officials.

It only takes one person to begin raising the questions.

Where do my child care workers, lawn maintenance crew, biscuit makers and office cleaners live?

Where do people sleep when they have lost housing?

What are the city and county governments doing to address housing?

What is my membership organization or faith community doing to help?

A small group can study the issues, form a support circle for a family moving from homelessness to housing, organize a tour of affordable housing to dispel stereotypes, or start an advocacy campaign. Rebuilding lives after homelessness can be complex but new friends can open doors. Often neighborhoods say not in my backyard (NIMBY) about the thought of affordable apartments, but some shift to YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) when they tour well-designed and carefully maintained homes for hard-working neighbors. Elected representatives respond when they hear from their constituents about our priorities for housing as essential infrastructure.

A larger group can form a “coalition of the willing” to push for public policies that promote — not restrict — the development of housing that fits the paychecks of the people we depend on in our daily lives and those who must get by on fixed incomes. An organization can partner with nonprofits, universities, hospitals and other institutions to start new initiatives, replicating successful models from other communities or creating innovative initiatives.

To address the housing crisis, we need financing for restoring deteriorating homes and new construction, land to develop housing and services to address the barriers to stability. What can happen when we start the conversations about money, land and services?

This week, at the beautiful new Redhill Pointe Apartments at 2983 W Vandalia Road, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) announced the kickoff of the Greensboro Housing Fund. Financial institutions and donors have already invested more than $20 million in the loan fund to increase the supply of affordable housing and the City Council added $5 million in public investment. The Greensboro Housing Fund will leverage public-private capital to provide below-market-rate loans to developers for affordable housing projects in the city of Greensboro, allowing them to keep rents below market rate. The loans will be administered by Self-Help Credit Union and the National Institute of Minority Economic Development.

Marcus Thomas, CFGG senior program officer, notes that Greensboro heard from “national housing experts and key financial partners about this proven economic development and donor investment strategy that creates a win-win-win for local families (more housing), building contractors (more work) and philanthropists (more impact).” The fund will facilitate the purchase/rehab of deteriorating multifamily rentals to address safety concerns and minimize rent increases, preserving affordability in a hot market. The fund will also provide gap financing for construction of new affordable units.

This fall, faith communities looking at the feasibility of repurposing part of their properties for housing are starting conversations among members and neighbors about their mission, the features of their locations and the potential partnerships for expertise and financing. Duke Divinity’s Ormond Center and Sympara invited Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit and First Presbyterian Church to share in the pilot Church & Community Placemaking Lab for consultation and mutual learning as we envision the possibilities and propose plans for building places for new neighbors.

This year, Tenant Education Advocacy and Mediation (TEAM) has been providing holistic services outside eviction courtrooms to tenants in crisis. The partnership of Legal Aid, UNCG’s Eviction Mediation Program, Guilford County and the city of Greensboro stabilizes precarious housing situations for households facing housing insecurity or homelessness.

Where will your conversations lead?