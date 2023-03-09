"Howard," his wife and three children got out of the burning house and huddled in one room of a motel. The house was condemned due to the unsafe electrical wiring and dozens of safety code violations. Their landlord offered to move them to another house he owns, but it is in similarly hazardous condition. Howard immediately began searching for another place to live, but every rental is more than he can pay. His income as a self-employed house painter varies and his wife cares full time for their son who has serious disabilities. A few nights at the motel have stretched to months and Howard spends every dollar he earns on the room. Churches bring them donated food and sometimes help with the weekly motel rate between his painting jobs so that the children will not be kicked out of their room.

Faith communities know that what Howard’s family and so many other families really need are homes and apartments in safe condition at affordable rents. In the deepening housing crisis, we know the shortage of housing is beyond the capacity of church donations and nonprofit organizations. The housing shortage requires a greater and more consistent public and private investment. As people of faith, we are advocating at the local and state levels for resources to build good places to live and for public policies that protect residents from safety hazards and displacement.

The challenge is also beyond the capacity of any city. Therefore, the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina is calling on our representatives and senators in the General Assembly to address the housing crisis. As co-chair of the Bishop’s Committee on Affordable Housing, I work with a dedicated and expert team to support local housing ministries and to equip advocates to speak up for the governmental policies and priorities that impact not only Howard’s family but the 559,945 households in North Carolina with incomes less than half the median income who struggle to find rental housing that fits their paychecks or gig work or Social Security checks.

We know that housing insecurity and homelessness impact health, academic performance and economic productivity. However, full-time workers earning minimum wage can afford rents no more than $377 per month; $19.18 hourly wage is needed to pay for a typical two-bedroom apartment at market rate. Without public investment for housing below market rent, children and their parents — like Howard’s family — live constantly on the edge.

We join with housing advocates across the state to urge a significant expansion of dedicated public resources for affordable housing. We recommend recurring state appropriations of at least $70 million for the N.C. Housing Trust Fund and $35 million for the Workforce Housing Loan Program. Over the last decade, combined funding for these successful programs has varied between $7.66 million and $27.66 million for the entire state, supplemented occasionally with special funds related to disaster relief and COVID recovery. However, unpredictable funding leaves housing developers without reliable financing for planning new projects. Major state investments will expand urgent home repairs, prevent displacement, build supportive housing for people with special needs, and leverage multifamily construction and private financing. Extra appropriations from this year’s $3.25 billion budget surplus can substantially boost the production and preservation of homes to address the shortage of decent, safe, and sanitary housing available at affordable prices that are crucial to economic development and health.

The state also largely controls the policies that cities can adopt to ensure an adequate supply of housing that is accessible across the community’s income range and to preserve housing in safe and healthy condition. Local governments badly need more tools to address these problems. Examples include the policies for inspecting safety risks that could have required Howard’s landlord to make repairs before the fire that endangered his children.

We must make housing safe and affordable. Our state can make it happen.