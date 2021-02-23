Beth McKee-Huger: Greensboro commits to address community housing crisis

“Sally” didn’t complain when her rent went up — despite rats coming in through holes in the floor— but then the landlord gave notice to vacate anyway. The rats are staying.

Sally is reluctant to move because she loves her neighborhood and she needs a cane to get around. Her resourceful community health worker helped her find a place down the street. Who knows what her landlord will do with the house: Abandon? Raise the rent higher? Actually repair? Sell to someone else who will raise rent or rehab?

This is a true story (only the name is fictitious) about the housing challenges our community faces every day.

The Greensboro City Council has unanimously adopted the HousingGSO plan to increase the supply of rental housing, preserve existing rentals, expand homeownership, reinvest in neighborhoods and provide supportive housing. The plan recognizes that “Greensboro’s housing challenges will require a significant commitment of public funding. The city can only achieve its housing goals through strong partnerships and private contributions to support public resources. The city should work closely with the nonprofit community and the private sector to leverage their capacity to execute housing programs, while also collaborating with the philanthropic sector to marshal resources to match public funding and catalyze change.”