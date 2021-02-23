Beth McKee-Huger: Greensboro commits to address community housing crisis

“Sally” didn’t complain when her rent went up — despite rats coming in through holes in the floor— but then the landlord gave notice to vacate anyway. The rats are staying.
Sally is reluctant to move because she loves her neighborhood and she needs a cane to get around. Her resourceful community health worker helped her find a place down the street. Who knows what her landlord will do with the house: Abandon? Raise the rent higher? Actually repair? Sell to someone else who will raise rent or rehab?
This is a true story (only the name is fictitious) about the housing challenges our community faces every day.
The Greensboro City Council has unanimously adopted the HousingGSO plan to increase the supply of rental housing, preserve existing rentals, expand homeownership, reinvest in neighborhoods and provide supportive housing. The plan recognizes that “Greensboro’s housing challenges will require a significant commitment of public funding. The city can only achieve its housing goals through strong partnerships and private contributions to support public resources. The city should work closely with the nonprofit community and the private sector to leverage their capacity to execute housing programs, while also collaborating with the philanthropic sector to marshal resources to match public funding and catalyze change.”
Dozens of businesses and nonprofits already are working diligently to preserve affordable housing, help people access better places to live, purchase and rehab deteriorating homes, and build new ones in both unhealthy neighborhoods like Sally’s and across town, where life expectancy is dramatically higher. The daily accomplishments of these housing providers are often under the radar but — added together — form the foundation for the combined capacity Greensboro needs to address our community housing crisis.
What housing is your group building, repairing or managing? Is your group helping people access — or keep from losing — affordable places to live? Let’s add up the families our community is collectively serving and total the housing units all are producing.
The challenges are enormous. Before the economic and public health impact of COVID-19, too many Greensboro neighbors were paying half of their incomes for mortgage or rent and many homes had safety risks. Other neighbors were on the streets, shut out of the housing market altogether. After incomes plummeted, many more fell far behind; rental owners and mortgage holders didn’t receive revenue to pay their bills and make repairs. But housing costs kept going up anyway, widening the gap between income and costs.
Our generous community responded with stopgap assistance to keep as many people as possible in their homes or in hotels during the pandemic. Housing providers — both businesses and nonprofits — adjusted somehow to the pandemic. We salute their heroic efforts and can carry that spirit into the future for more people to have safe, affordable places to live.
A network of resilient, capable housing organizations and businesses with both “street cred” and business-sense accountability can attract the necessary public and philanthropic resources and can leverage financial investments. When we total those resources we see what our whole community can do. We can demonstrate our determination, our collective will, to provide affordable housing by spotlighting the accomplishments and capacity of on-the-ground organizations and by supporting public priorities for investment in housing.
We can share stories of Sally and the thousands who worry about having to move or hear rats or pay higher rents and utility rates. We can say, “Yes in our backyards,” to homes people can afford. We can donate to organizations that assist with housing, confident of the collective impact when they work together.
We can do this.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.