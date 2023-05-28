Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Accurate diagnosis and skillful medical treatment and trust-building provider-patient relationships are crucial for high-quality medical care — but they do not prevent disabling strokes and kidney damage if people lack food and homes and hope. Combining medical, mental health and practical resources for healthy living is the most effective health practice, and Mustard Seed in Greensboro is a rare example of this community-centered health in action.

It is community health.

This extraordinary team of medical professionals and community health workers builds the trust of east Greensboro neighbors and people without insurance, overcoming barriers of anxiety, poverty, language and social isolation to achieve excellent health outcomes: 80% of patients are keeping their diabetes and high blood pressure under control.

“HOT” (Health Outreach Team) weekly meetings are lively, with updates by community health workers about the neighbors they meet as they distribute donated food and encouragement and flyers about community resources. When clinic patients or neighbors have complicated needs — a new bathroom floor to address mold that triggers asthma attacks or a memory-impaired patient whose landlord needs to make repairs — HOT “crowd-sources” possible interventions.

A patient who lost her job and her health insurance and was losing hope told Mustard Seed, “I’m a diabetic. I have high blood pressure. I have glaucoma. I’m a breast cancer survivor. Guilford County Social Services recommended me to Mustard Seed not far from my house. You can’t beat that!”

Another said, “I lost 24.2 pounds and now I know about the Free Mobile Market and other food distributions available in the neighborhood that are accessible to me. I am committed to continue a healthy lifestyle.”

Most Mustard Seed patients do not have health insurance and struggle just to pay rent and buy food, so they pay on a sliding scale, typically $20 per visit, with the nonprofit raising the rest of the cost of care through donations and grants. Medicaid expansion will provide urgently needed insurance coverage for many North Carolinians to access primary care and specialists, but some will not be eligible and will continue to need this safety net.

Now, Mustard Seed is ready to grow. To reach more people with hope and health, Mustard Seed is expanding the team and offering opportunities to become part of this exciting work.

One way to celebrate Mustard Seed’s current successes, learn more about Mustard Seed Community Health and help it spread its reach is coming on June 10.

At a “Big Bang Boom” free family fun day on the lawn at First Baptist Church, children of all ages can sing along and dance to the band at the Sowing Seeds Health Celebration. You can enjoy watching children make new friends as they explore Touch a Truck, slurp Pinky’s Ice Cream, join a parade led by the Grimsley Blue Steel band, somersault in the bouncy house, sparkle with fairy hair and more.

Perhaps you or someone you know can join the team as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to assess emotional distress, provide therapy and connect to appropriate psychiatric care, in English and Spanish and to supervise graduate interns. Or you may be a Certified Medical Assistant to support Dr. Beth Mulberry in the clinic.

And to lead the blossoming organization into the future, Mustard Seed is seeking an executive director with a bold vision. This person will help create a strategic plan, inspire the staff and board, strengthen community partnerships, raise visibility, generate resources and ensure accountability.

Job descriptions and application information are a click away at mustardseedclinic.org.

So, come celebrate health on June 10. Bring your grandchildren, your neighbors, your friends — especially people who might become interested in joining the team.