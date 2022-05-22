Beth McKee-Huger: How to make 'someday' get here sooner for affordable housing

I met her on a bench where she was resting after a sleepless night in a park, keeping an eye out for possible attacks.

She had become homeless after her ex shot her. She would like to get a job she can do with the metal plate in her arm but, for now, she is on a wait-list for shelters.

A tremendous bottleneck for shelters is the shortage of housing for their guests to move to so they can free beds for others like my new friend. The few vacant apartments and houses are either deteriorating or are rented at much higher rates than the previous prices.

Meanwhile, even more long-term tenants, including frail elderly persons, are at risk of homelessness as multiple apartment complexes and mobile home communities in Greensboro are giving short notice that they must move, despite no available units to move to.

And yet we continue to talk nicely about housing without prioritizing this crisis for public funding and land use. I am often told that “someday” we would do something to create more homes that fit the budgets of low-wage workers and people on Social Security. I am told “It is too complicated right now, so be patient.”

Maybe that “someday” is about to come, despite the complications.

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Self-Help Ventures Fund, The National Institute of Economic Development and other financial institutions are coming together to create the Greensboro Housing Fund, a public-private philanthropic loan pool that will finance the purchase and rehabilitation of older multifamily rentals to minimize rent increases as well as the building of new units.

Religious congregations are discerning ways to build homes for our neighbors. The Ormond Center at Duke Divinity School chose Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in northeast Greensboro for the pilot Church and Community Placemaking Lab to consider how to repurpose church land for housing. The church in turn will share the lessons learned with other congregations.

Recognizing that housing is essential to health and public safety, the city of Greensboro is placing a bond referendum on the July 26 ballot for $30 million for housing, as well as essential fire and police facilities and exciting recreational spaces. The city can invest bond funds in the Greensboro Housing Fund to build and rehabilitate safe rental places and to help first-time homebuyers build wealth. This investment would revitalize neighborhoods and create opportunities for people to move from homelessness to stability.

The fact is, we all have opportunities to make the “someday” of housing come sooner:

We can vote YES for housing bonds on July 26. Yes, there is an election that day, so make plans to vote that day or early or absentee. We also can elect local, state and national representatives who make homes a priority.

We can begin thinking about whether our own religious congregations have leadership to address the housing shortage and property that can become homes. I know from experience that it can take time and persistence for congregations to come to consensus on stewardship of property and on God’s call to love our neighbors.

We can talk to builders who develop high-quality housing that fits the budgets of low-wage workers and people on fixed incomes. Developers are not the enemy; they are professionals with the expertise to turn our dreams of good homes into bricks and mortar with designs that can fit a range of needs from singles to large families. They invest in our communities and hire our neighbors as plumbers and carpenters.

We can give generously to nonprofit housing organizations, our religious congregations, the Greensboro Housing Fund and other ways to put our treasure where our hearts are: with my friend on the park bench and all the others who are struggling to come home.

Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and a News & Record community columnist.