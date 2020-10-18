Beth McKee-Huger: Local health care initiative transforms a community

But it is also home to amazing love and sharing. Joanne Foster, a community health worker, has been helping displaced neighbors find new housing. Recently she dashed out of her house during a Health Outreach Team Zoom meeting to give masks to people she saw passing by on the sidewalk — some of the 500-plus masks she and co-worker Gloria McMasters have distributed in the past six months.

They plan to make “gift bags," each with a mask, gloves, sanitizer and sample ballot to distribute at the drive-up flu shot clinic; they tell people everywhere they go to vote and “fill out the census." They don’t want anyone to skip the polls for lack of safety supplies. McMasters’ neighbor, grateful for food donations after her job shut down in the pandemic, began sewing masks to help others.

Dr. Beth Mulberry calms patients who are frantic because, without insurance, they have searched in vain for treatment. Then she begins again to assess their underlying health conditions.

As a pediatrician and internal medicine physician, she knows the impact of inequities on people’s bodies and lives. Social worker Teresita Maxey assisted a young mother of three get resources to move out of a domestic violence situation and continues to see her in a therapeutic capacity in her transition to personal independence.