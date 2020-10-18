Beth McKee-Huger: Local health care initiative transforms a community

What does it take to move a mountain? What does it take to revitalize a community? What does it take to transform health care?
Answer to all three: incredibly hard work, enormous determination, tremendous cooperation and humongous vision of what the future can be, compared to where the mountain, community and health care system are now.
So, when a Mustard Seed was planted in the Cottage Grove neighborhood, a mountain started to move, neighbors started to raise their voices in multiple languages and primary-behavioral-community health concepts started to become actual practice. The vision of the future: a healthy community. The earth movers to get from here to there: love and resilience and creativity.
Mustard Seed Community Health and Cottage Grove community are moving mountains to raise up neighborhood leaders to protect neighbors from COVID now and for sustainable commitment to community health. Our neighborhood is home to:
- People struggling to stay safe from COVID exposure when crowded in with too many other people in small apartments — or when displaced onto the streets.
- People whose lifelong lack of health insurance and limited money for healthy food have compromised health so these underlying conditions now increase the severity of infections.
- People who have lost their jobs and insurance or who have jobs that risk their health but cannot afford to quit.
- Parents who eat less so that their kids can eat.
- And to elders who no longer can safely shop at the grocery store.
But it is also home to amazing love and sharing. Joanne Foster, a community health worker, has been helping displaced neighbors find new housing. Recently she dashed out of her house during a Health Outreach Team Zoom meeting to give masks to people she saw passing by on the sidewalk — some of the 500-plus masks she and co-worker Gloria McMasters have distributed in the past six months.
They plan to make “gift bags," each with a mask, gloves, sanitizer and sample ballot to distribute at the drive-up flu shot clinic; they tell people everywhere they go to vote and “fill out the census." They don’t want anyone to skip the polls for lack of safety supplies. McMasters’ neighbor, grateful for food donations after her job shut down in the pandemic, began sewing masks to help others.
Dr. Beth Mulberry calms patients who are frantic because, without insurance, they have searched in vain for treatment. Then she begins again to assess their underlying health conditions.
As a pediatrician and internal medicine physician, she knows the impact of inequities on people’s bodies and lives. Social worker Teresita Maxey assisted a young mother of three get resources to move out of a domestic violence situation and continues to see her in a therapeutic capacity in her transition to personal independence.
A new generation is experiencing this inspiring energy for community health. Liana Adrong is grateful to have a graduate social work learning experience like Mustard Seed where a doctor, case management and counseling are integrated, the way she wants health care to be for her Montagnard community.
Social work intern Erica Muensterman got creative in communicating with community members who don’t speak English and filled out their names on the flu clinic forms by asking if they had an ID.
Come visit, from wherever you are. Mustard Seed’s annual Movers of Mountains is moving virtually.
With social distancing a constant refrain, we can’t gather in person for lunch to hear what the clinic is doing — but we will make this amazing transformation visible online Oct. 24.
Join Dr. Irish Spencer — Wild Irish Rose on WNAA radio — for an inspiring Saturday afternoon as she tours the health center and hears the stories and shares the music of our friends.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!