Beth McKee-Huger: No room at the inn for too many of our babies

When Joshua was a newborn, his family found a spot to sleep in a shed because there was no room in any shelter. His teenaged mother Mary and her fiancé Joe Jacobson scrounged a box for his bed. The little family became refugees in a strange country, fleeing violence because toddlers were being systematically murdered. Finally, it was safe to go home, and Joshua (more widely known today as Jesus) grew up to be a carpenter and street preacher until his arrest and execution on fake charges (Luke 2:6-7, Matthew 2:13-18).

Joshua’s birthday has been celebrated around the world for more than 2000 years. Less visible are the thousands of babies in our community who are still in poverty without a safe place to live, growing up at risk of homelessness and fleeing from violence at home and in foreign countries. Children under age 6 are one of the fastest growing age groups experiencing homelessness.

Parents without housing continue the 24/7 responsibility of trying to find a heated place for their babies to sleep. Maybe a friend or relative has a corner on the floor or maybe there are a few dollars to put the whole family in a motel room (but out by 11 a.m. if they are out of cash) or maybe a car or a 24-hour laundromat.

It doesn’t take much imagination to recognize the lifetime impact of poverty, homelessness, refugee status, violence and stress. It doesn’t take complicated math to realize that escalating rents + low wages + child care + baby supplies = housing crisis. No parent, however loving and hard-working, has control over the housing market.

We love babies — my niece just gave birth to a beautiful child — and we want them to have decent housing. What can we do to make this possible for children and their families?

Children whose families are being evicted need eviction intervention partners to stabilize housing, preserving tenancy whenever possible and smoothing the move to more sustainable homes. We can support the Tenant Education Advocacy Mediation program of Legal Aid of North Carolina, UNCG’s Center for Housing & Community Studies, the city of Greensboro and Guilford County.

Children whose parents earn low wages need below-market rents. Builders will soon have access to below-market loans through the Greensboro Housing Fund— a public-private philanthropic partnership — to purchase and renovate deteriorating apartments or construct new ones. We can welcome good places for children to live, rather than opposing zoning proposals for new apartments.

Children need stability to succeed in school. Schools provide transportation and extra support for students whose families report that they have lost housing. At the end of the 2021-22 school year, 2,525 students in Guilford County Schools identified as homeless based on the definition provided by the federal law, the McKinney Vento Act. This number does not include pre-school children and students whose parents did not disclose their homelessness.

Children need all of us to do much more to prevent them from losing their homes and to help their families move into safe conditions in stable housing. Some of us have money to give, some can develop rental housing or make their rentals available to families with limited income, but all of us have a vote and a voice.

We can urge the city of Greensboro to streamline implementation of its strategic housing plan that calls for preserving affordable rental housing and building new, for additional rental assistance and pairing supportive services with housing. We can insist that the N.C. General Assembly allocate substantial funding for the N.C. Housing Trust Fund for building rental and supportive housing.

The return on investment will be stronger community and thriving children. Children are worth it.