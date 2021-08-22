Beth McKee-Huger: Our energy diet needs an urgent overhaul

It’s hot out there. When I am harvesting vegetables and shoveling compost, sweat pours down my face and soaks my hair under my sunhat. We try to protect the vegetables with irrigation and shade cloth. And we try to protect the farmers — ourselves — from overheating by doing our hardest farm work early in the day and in the evening. While we can set our own schedule to get the work done, farm laborers and roofers and highway construction crews are out there at the times set by the boss. We constantly check weather forecasts but 3.5 inches of rain in two hours took us by surprise.

Is it hotter and less predictable than it used to be?

The recent United Nations climate report is disturbing, detailing how quickly temperatures are rising due to heat-trapping gases, especially methane and carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels. The increasing heat is made visible by destructive weather around the world: fires, floods, tornadoes, rising sea levels, parched earth and torrential rains. As I write this, hurricanes are approaching Haiti, already crumbling from a tremendous earthquake, and the coast of Turkey is mud-sliding away, but by the time you read it, newer weather catastrophes will dominate the news.