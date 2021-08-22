Beth McKee-Huger: Our energy diet needs an urgent overhaul

It’s hot out there. When I am harvesting vegetables and shoveling compost, sweat pours down my face and soaks my hair under my sunhat. We try to protect the vegetables with irrigation and shade cloth. And we try to protect the farmers — ourselves — from overheating by doing our hardest farm work early in the day and in the evening. While we can set our own schedule to get the work done, farm laborers and roofers and highway construction crews are out there at the times set by the boss. We constantly check weather forecasts but 3.5 inches of rain in two hours took us by surprise.
Is it hotter and less predictable than it used to be?
The recent United Nations climate report is disturbing, detailing how quickly temperatures are rising due to heat-trapping gases, especially methane and carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels. The increasing heat is made visible by destructive weather around the world: fires, floods, tornadoes, rising sea levels, parched earth and torrential rains. As I write this, hurricanes are approaching Haiti, already crumbling from a tremendous earthquake, and the coast of Turkey is mud-sliding away, but by the time you read it, newer weather catastrophes will dominate the news.
Gas leaks and intentional releases during fracking and from pipelines spew methane into the atmosphere, so gas-fired power plants are a significant contributor to greenhouse gases. Duke Energy is seeking approval of its Integrated Resource Plan for adding 50 gas-fired plants in North Carolina while moving slowly to incorporate solar with battery backup, in contrast with its marketing image of “clean energy." In response to compelling research presented by environmental organizations, the North Carolina Utilities Commission has scheduled a technical session next month to study Duke’s proposal in depth. Finally the regulators realize they cannot just rubber-stamp Duke’s plan during the disaster of rising temperatures.
What if Duke’s Integrated Resource Plan focused on phasing out gas- and coal-fired plants and assertively developing renewables? Since sun and wind are delivered free and clean, the 24% of Duke’s revenues for purchasing coal, natural gas and uranium could pay for solar and battery storage.
The N.C. House passed HB 951 and the Senate is now considering legislation that “explicitly prohibits the executive branch from taking action to participate in RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative)" and implementing "emissions limitations and cap-and-trade requirements attendant with the RGGI program until so authorized by the NCGA.” In other words, the governor is required to ignore greenhouse gases. As individuals impacted by climate — farmers, beachgoers, construction workers, hikers, everyone whose lives are disrupted by “unseasonable” weather — we can urge the General Assembly to take seriously the damage to us and the Earth resulting from heat-trapping gases.
The U.S. Senate just passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, with Sen. Thom Tillis voting “yea”, while claiming he would never vote for anything that included green regulations. He mistakenly has said that electric car owners pay no taxes to repair our roads so we are subsidized by drivers of cars with gas engines. I know better. I am looking at my annual vehicle registration notice, with $130 to the state and $30 to the city for electric vehicle fees on top of the usual fees and taxes — even if we drive very few miles each year.
By promoting electric vehicles instead of penalizing them, our world could breathe easier, reduce vehicle emissions, save petroleum production and eliminate engine repair costs. I am not an engineer but it seems as if severe weather damages our nation’s highways and bridges more than electric cars do.
Our elected representatives make policy decisions that affect our weather, our lives and our Earth.
We can make our voices count for our present and our future.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.