Beth McKee-Huger: Renters who are stuck in the middle need help

When her family first came to Greensboro, Irene found a job as a school bus driver and moved into an apartment with rent only slightly more than she could afford. Her neighbors have jobs in child care and food service and all tenants have to carefully manage their budgets to pay rent, food and other basic needs.
Because of the apartment building’s age and declining condition, it was considered NOAH (Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing), lacking any public subsidy but charging lower rents. The families often complained about the lack of maintenance and often looked for other places to move but there were few vacancies and everywhere else the rents were much higher. Then the apartment owner began renovations and began raising rents as well: $730 a month for remodeled units and $695 for those not yet repaired — so Irene’s family and neighbors are stuck.
They cannot pay more, but they have no place to move.
NOAH apartment buildings all over Greensboro are being sold, renovated and priced out of affordability for hard-working low-wage workers. HousingGSO, Greensboro’s 10-year housing plan approved by the City Council in 2020, noted that each year the city was losing about 800 units of housing that is affordable to households that earn less than $30,000; that trend is accelerating. Almost 70% of multifamily housing is more than 40 years old and needs increased maintenance to remain habitable. Far fewer apartments have been developed since the 1970s and most new ones are advertised as “luxury,” with the amenities and price tags to match that description. The substantial decrease in apartment construction has resulted in a serious shortage of housing for current Greensboro residents and for a growing population in the future.
HousingGSO strategies to address this affordable housing shortage include supporting production of new affordable rental units and preserving existing units that are affordable to Greensboro’s low-income renters.
The Preservation Loan Fund strategy will combine public, philanthropic and business investment dollars to create a funding pool to assist in the purchase and renovation of aging apartment buildings with minimal rent increases so tenants with low wages or disability income can continue to live there. The fund is needed because the market cannot do this without raising rents for families like Irene’s.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) has made the first commitment to the Preservation Loan Fund and will work with other funders; CFGG welcomes donations designated for the fund. This investment will improve the health of residents, extend the useful lives of the apartments and revitalize neighborhoods.
The federal Build Back Better proposal includes billions for the National Housing Trust Fund to build and preserve 330,000 rental units, increasing the supply to meet the demand for places for essential workers and seniors to live. The proposal would also expand rental assistance to 1 million of the lowest-income households to close the gap between the actual cost of housing and the amount of rent they can afford to pay. Will Congress approve this funding for tenants like Irene to have opportunity to move to new homes and to pay 30% of her school bus wages while the voucher pays the rest?
In addition to public investment in housing for those with the greatest needs, all levels of government are required to “Affirmatively Further Fair Housing” to address disparities in housing opportunities. Zoning policies too often limit creation of places for people to live, contributing to the shortage. We can consider how high-quality multifamily advancement and broad acceptance of rental vouchers can offer hard-working families good housing in all of our neighborhoods.
We all want strong, vibrant communities and safe homes. It is complicated, but let us work together to make it happen.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.