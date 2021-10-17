Beth McKee-Huger: Renters who are stuck in the middle need help

When her family first came to Greensboro, Irene found a job as a school bus driver and moved into an apartment with rent only slightly more than she could afford. Her neighbors have jobs in child care and food service and all tenants have to carefully manage their budgets to pay rent, food and other basic needs.

Because of the apartment building’s age and declining condition, it was considered NOAH (Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing), lacking any public subsidy but charging lower rents. The families often complained about the lack of maintenance and often looked for other places to move but there were few vacancies and everywhere else the rents were much higher. Then the apartment owner began renovations and began raising rents as well: $730 a month for remodeled units and $695 for those not yet repaired — so Irene’s family and neighbors are stuck.

They cannot pay more, but they have no place to move.