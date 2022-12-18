Beth McKee-Huger: Sacred ground: A local church wants its building to serve a new calling

Home is the sacred place where we reflect daily on life’s triumphs and tragedies, unexpected smiles and frustrating mistakes. Home is where we live; our spiritual home is where we worship.

So, when our congregations — churches and temples of all faiths — have more space than is actively in use, it is fitting to consider converting the buildings and land to homes for people to live, safely and affordably. Still sacred, still faithful, but having new life.

That is what Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is doing in Greensboro: offering its beautiful, historic building for a new purpose. The church seeks a developer whose plan aligns with the church’s long history of community service and involvement. Imagine apartments, a restaurant, gathering spaces, worship, all under one roof.

Faithful stewardship of congregational property has often meant smaller memberships trying to maintain and heat older buildings that now are larger than they need, while becoming increasingly aware of urgent and unmet community needs. Congregations once full of children, preparing them for life, are aging; what if they could become stable homes for children now sleeping in cars or on someone’s floor?

Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit and First Presbyterian Church have been on separate journeys to discern faithful stewardship for the future. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant has issued a Request for Proposal for redevelopment. Church of the Holy Spirit and First Presbyterian are preparing for a “Church & Community Placemaking Lab” to learn together with consultants and other North Carolina churches as they consider new possibilities.

What is authentically consistent with mission, purpose, and identity? How can the sacred spiritual home become safe personal homes? What is feasible from a practical review of location and design?

More congregations describe to me the conversations among their members about what they might do with their land and buildings. Each group has its distinct history, real estate and vision for the future and its own leadership and readiness to move forward.

Community needs are urgent, but congregations move slowly, from conversations among a few to consensus on the vision and the complex details of implementation. The process is long, with decisions about purpose, then concept, then design, then financing and permitting, and finally construction. Some congregations choose to sell part or all their property to a like-minded developer and use the proceeds for their mission. Some retain ownership and engage partners with necessary development expertise.

I have a lot of experience with the long decision-making processes in congregations and religious organizations, with every person having a different idea about what to do and about whose opinion counts. As a deacon in the Episcopal Church — clergy-ordained to lead missions with people who are hurting — and as a preacher’s kid, I have always been in the middle of church decision-making. I’m familiar with the pushes and pulls that are necessary to settle on what path will be faithful to our calling. I know that even the whispered suggestion that the church or temple might repurpose or sell property raises dozens of concerns and prompts frantic calls to see who is in favor of what. Some choose to keep the buildings and land as is, where it is, and continue to patch.

But new housing can be new life, new neighbors, new purpose that can revitalize a church or temple. Thoughtful congregations engage current neighbors and community partners in the conversations about community needs, drawing them beyond their walls. New housing also may bring added resources for mission work, if it is sold to a builder of affordable housing whose purpose aligns with the faith community.

Our community desperately needs more good places to live, especially for children, with rents that fit the paychecks of low-wage parents and people with disabilities. Churches and temples own land throughout the county and believe in sharing with people in need. Start the conversation about housing in your congregation.