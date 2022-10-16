Beth McKee-Huger: Sarah's housing dilemma and how we can help

‘Sarah” provides extraordinary comfort for terminally ill people in their homes as a home health aide, but her tiny paycheck ends each time a patient dies. Somehow, she managed to pay $600 rent on time until the apartment owner doubled the rent when he noticed that people moving from high-cost cities or getting well-paying jobs are quite willing to pay $1,200.

Sarah cannot move because there are so few vacancies elsewhere; despite her excellent rent payment record, she does not have income three times the rent. As an African American, she has gotten no response to inquiries about rentals near her patients’ homes and has even been questioned as she walks from the bus stop.

Thousands of people like Sarah are confronted with similar barriers to having places to live. One in three households pays more than 30% of their incomes for housing costs. A 2021 report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that rental property managers responded to 54.4% of inquiries from African Americans compared to 60% for whites.

Part of the reason is that so few affordable apartments have been built in the past 50 years because housing providers face difficult barriers as well. The high cost of land and zoning restrictions; the high cost of construction materials and supply-chain problems; an aging workforce, especially in skilled trades; a reduction in federal and state financing for affordable housing; and neighborhood opposition to development are all challenges to increasing the supply.

Builders’ headaches are not just Sarah’s personal dilemma. The obstacles to construction contribute to rising social and economic costs of housing insecurity in our community: evictions, school and work disruption, exacerbation of medical and mental illness, homelessness. Those who have served sentences in the criminal justice system have even more challenges finding housing than Sarah faces, increasing recidivism and criminal activity.

What can our community do to help Sarah and to turn around the enormous individual and community costs of the housing crisis?

Housing advocates can help stabilize her situation, negotiating with her landlord, providing legal services in court if necessary, connecting her with rental assistance and offering resource navigation so that she does not have an eviction on her record to further complicate her housing search. Tenant Education Advocacy and Mediation (TEAM) is a partnership of Legal Aid, UNCG’s Eviction Mediation Program, Guilford County and the city of Greensboro. It provides holistic services outside eviction courtrooms to tenants facing housing insecurity or homelessness on Tuesdays in Greensboro and Thursdays in High Point. Of the tenants who appeared in court on clinic days, 74% avoided eviction.

Guilford County Schools has a new Career Technical Education program in Sarah’s daughter’s high school where she is learning construction skills to prepare for a well-paying job as an electrician. Safer Together Green Housing program can help turn around the shortage of skilled workers in the construction trades, especially for women and minorities.

A church in Sarah’s neighborhood is engaging the community in planning for using its land to build housing she can afford. The Church & Community Placemaking Lab is creating a guidebook for faith communities to repurpose property for helping others.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) provided $25,000 for the Placemaking Lab.

CFGG is putting together the Greensboro Housing Fund outlined in the city’s HousingGSO strategic plan for city investment, combined with philanthropic and business investment, to facilitate housing providers building or preserving apartments that Sarah can afford. Financial institutions and donors are already pledging support.

Housing advocates are calling for broader land-use policies, tenant protection, increased funding and clear and consistent regulation. State law determines which policies can be made by local government. With greater flexibility and public funding, we can build a broader variety of housing types, sizes, locations and price points to provide stability for all kinds of households, ranging from singles to large families, people without housing to homebuyers, youths to seniors, and Sarah and her daughter.

There is no silver bullet for Sarah and Greensboro, but we can work together.