Beth McKee-Huger: Sowing seeds of health and empowerment

‘Barbara” was in jail when her mother with dementia was about to be evicted. Mustard Seed Community Health’s Dr. Beth Mulberry knew that, if evicted, mom would have to go into group care — possibly exposed to COVID and separated from her beloved pets — so she and social work interns got busy.

A request to faith communities for donations to pay the rent.

Contact with Barbara to see that she was turning her life around.

A letter to the court to say Barbara’s mother needs her at home.

Medical care and counseling for Barbara to become caregiver and for mom to maintain health at home.

SCAT specialized transportation for mom.

Food deliveries.

An application for housing subsidy and assistance in finding a good place to live.

With the team approach to medical + mental health + community health, Barbara has made a complete transformation. She is able to take care of her own health and her mother’s daily needs,. She also is able to prevent the devastating public burden — both emotional and financial — of incarceration and homelessness and long-term care and risk of lonely death by COVID.