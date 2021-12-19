Beth McKee-Huger: The creeping shadows of the Longest Night

We are approaching the shortest day and the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
For farmers, that means fewer sunlight hours for vegetables to grow. Colder temperatures zap all but the most cold-hardy plants. While we can cover them with cloth and plastic when weather forecasts predict freezing, plants grow slowly during short days. One by one, our vegetables reach the end of their seasons and drop off our market table.
We need to eat year-round, short days as well as long summer days, so we rely on what others have grown and stored. The saying, “No farms, no food,” is true but too often we take food for granted and do not appreciate the farmers who struggle with weather, crop failure, market fluctuations, droughts, fires and floods. We do not appreciate the farmworkers who toil in the fields in all weather, skillfully planting and harvesting. Without farm work, no one eats.
People living outside have longer nights and need to find spots to sleep where they can ward off the dangers of cold and thieves. In the long, dark hours, they are watching for others who steal their belongings, rummage through their backpacks and pockets and sleeping bags. They struggle to find food, take showers and secure storage for possessions too heavy to carry everywhere they go. We often take our homes for granted, with the ability to lock our doors, flush our toilets and cook our meals. Without housing, our neighbors living outside are vulnerable.
The longest night of the year, on Dec. 21, is traditionally the time for National Homeless Persons Memorial Day, to honor those who have lost their lives to the hazards of homelessness.
Darkness contributes to SAD (seasonal affective disorder), deepening depression, which is complicated by COVID isolation.
In the church calendar, Advent begins with Jesus alerting disciples to looming destruction, wars and persecution, sounding as if he is quoting today’s newspapers.
But then hope shines in the darkness and Jesus is born to a homeless family surrounded by animals and livestock workers. The Kingdom of God is near, with love and forgiveness of sins.
Days gradually get longer and nights a little shorter. At first the few additional minutes of sunlight are almost imperceptible but the solstice is one absolute constant in an ever-changing world.
As the days lengthen, will we open our eyes to the people who produce our food and the people who lack homes? Will grace and compassion grow with the returning sunlight and hard-heartedness recede with fewer hours of darkness? As the sun rises a bit earlier and sets a bit later, will we have more emotional energy to work for justice?
Will we be more mindful of the hard work of farmers to produce our food, some of which have traveled across the ocean from countries we will never visit ourselves? Will we think again about the impact of jet fuel and methane from animal wastes? Will we choose local healthy food and throw away less?
Will we support — not oppose — the building of housing so people now living outside can have security and warmth? Will we urge public investment in homes and welcome people to our neighborhoods? Will we recognize the darkness of depression and violence but inspire the hope of new light and relationships?
The longer days and shorter nights come effortlessly, as a gift of nature. Seizing new opportunities takes work. If any of this inspires you, share your thoughts with others and ask them to add their ideas. Pass along the ways our community can change direction. And turn darkness to light.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.