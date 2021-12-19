Beth McKee-Huger: The creeping shadows of the Longest Night

We are approaching the shortest day and the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

For farmers, that means fewer sunlight hours for vegetables to grow. Colder temperatures zap all but the most cold-hardy plants. While we can cover them with cloth and plastic when weather forecasts predict freezing, plants grow slowly during short days. One by one, our vegetables reach the end of their seasons and drop off our market table.

We need to eat year-round, short days as well as long summer days, so we rely on what others have grown and stored. The saying, “No farms, no food,” is true but too often we take food for granted and do not appreciate the farmers who struggle with weather, crop failure, market fluctuations, droughts, fires and floods. We do not appreciate the farmworkers who toil in the fields in all weather, skillfully planting and harvesting. Without farm work, no one eats.