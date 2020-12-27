Beth McKee-Huger: The reason for the season

The reason for the season is a homeless teenager giving birth in a garage, where her construction worker boyfriend builds a baby bed from scraps and fastens a tarp as a windbreaker. Born into a dark winter, with cold weather and COVID-19 and shutdown businesses and desperation, a baby needs a safer place to live.
This may not be the Christmas story we usually hear, but Jesus says that when we welcome strangers in need, we are welcoming Him. So, in celebration of this baby’s birth, each of us can welcome His sisters and brothers home to better housing.
The reason for the season is right in front of us. Even before the pandemic’s economic stress, roughly one in 28 North Carolina children under age 6 were homeless. In Guilford County, this translated to 1,300 infants, toddlers and young children experiencing homelessness, many of whom are living in shelters, cars or temporarily living with friends and relatives. The eviction moratorium will end Jan. 1, throwing thousands more into homelessness. Being homeless is tough any time of year, especially for children, but the holidays are even tougher.
We can help young families like “Regina’s,” who float from the houses of friends to shelters and back again, with infant and toddler in tow. A gift to Greensboro Urban Ministry designated for Pathways Family Shelter will allow them to shelter families temporarily; help them find and access housing and deal with the confusing move-in tasks; and connect them to resources for jobs and child care. YWCA’s family shelter assists families of all types as long as they have minor children; its year-end campaign has a very generous anonymous donor who is matching gifts 3 to 1.
We can donate to Legal Aid and Greensboro Housing Coalition and Greensboro Urban Ministry to resolve the onslaught of pending evictions. With legal advice, mediation with their landlord, financial assistance and case management, first-grader “Lena” can stay in her school instead of moving — again — while her parents continue to look for work.
We can contribute to Emergency Tenant Assistance Program at Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which provides moving expenses to relocate from substandard housing. “Tyrone”, a 5-year-old with asthma, and his family can get out of the moldy apartment that landed him in the hospital on a breathing machine. Or the fund can pay for plumbing repairs, ventilation, pest management or the removal of mildewed carpet so that his family can stay without triggering his asthma.
We can support — not oppose — zoning for the development of new affordable housing in our neighborhoods so that essential workers can live near their jobs and seniors near their medical care. “Anita” and her mom can live in walking distance of her mother’s job in a full-service retirement home. Now her mom has to take three buses to work because, on her housekeeper wages, she can’t afford any place nearby.
We can celebrate the City Council’s unanimous adoption of HousingGSO, the 10-year strategic housing plan to develop new affordable rentals and rehabilitate deteriorating units; provide rental assistance and housing with supportive services; reinvest in neighborhoods and expand homeownership. To implement this, significant investment from the city will leverage federal and state dollars, business capital and philanthropic contributions for bricks and mortar; housing services; and rental or down payment assistance. We can express our support for these changes in budget priorities so that children, parents and grandparents have good places to live.