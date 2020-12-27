Beth McKee-Huger: The reason for the season

The reason for the season is a homeless teenager giving birth in a garage, where her construction worker boyfriend builds a baby bed from scraps and fastens a tarp as a windbreaker. Born into a dark winter, with cold weather and COVID-19 and shutdown businesses and desperation, a baby needs a safer place to live.

This may not be the Christmas story we usually hear, but Jesus says that when we welcome strangers in need, we are welcoming Him. So, in celebration of this baby’s birth, each of us can welcome His sisters and brothers home to better housing.

The reason for the season is right in front of us. Even before the pandemic’s economic stress, roughly one in 28 North Carolina children under age 6 were homeless. In Guilford County, this translated to 1,300 infants, toddlers and young children experiencing homelessness, many of whom are living in shelters, cars or temporarily living with friends and relatives. The eviction moratorium will end Jan. 1, throwing thousands more into homelessness. Being homeless is tough any time of year, especially for children, but the holidays are even tougher.