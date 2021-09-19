Beth McKee-Huger: These women move mountains

If you have faith as tiny as a mustard seed, the Bible says, you can move mountains. Women at Mustard Seed Community Health move mountains, “empowering our community with good health.”

The mountain is the scarcity of medical and mental health care for people without insurance, without enough income for housing, healthy food and reliable transportation, with limited English.

The movers are the team addressing the “social determinants of health.” Dr. Beth Mulberry weaves concern about physical, emotional and economic stress into her medical care for babies through elders. Ileana Tol, a licensed clinical social worker, counsels in Spanish and English. The two gently counter the misinformation about vaccines.

Cherice Hazley and Nikki Bello answer dozens of calls a day and expertly triage for scheduling appointments. Joanne Foster and Gloria McMasters, community health workers, check on their neighbors and distribute donated food, masks, vaccination information and hope, with almost 3,000 contacts in the past two years. Estefania Alfaro Ruiz accounts for every penny coming in and Christy Collum tirelessly reaches out to donors.