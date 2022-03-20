Beth McKee-Huger: What and whom do you believe?

Whom do we believe?

As I get older, I have come to realize how much our beliefs shape our actions. As a “doing” person, I used to look primarily at what people do, not what they say they believe, but whom we believe and trust determines our choices.

Do we believe climate scientists who say that temperatures are reaching the tipping point due to human activity — that rising sea levels are flooding low-lying cities and depositing salt in agricultural groundwater and that extreme weather or prolonged drought are the result of heat-trapping gases and emissions?

Do we believe Mother Earth is suffering and our survival is at risk?

If we do, then we should reduce our personal consumption of energy and resources and urge governments and utilities to transition to renewables to allow the Earth more time. For example, we can appeal to the Guilford County school board to install solar power in school construction and renovation and we can insist that Duke Energy actually support rather than obstruct solar and wind power installations.

Or do we believe instead that weather cycles are not affected by human activity, so there is nothing people can do about the weather except complain?

Do we preserve or pollute?

Do we believe medical and public health experts that infectious illnesses spread from one to two to thousands, that prevention is annoying but effective, that treatment of severe illness is complicated and exhausting? If so, then we should wear masks when necessary, get vaccinated and stay far enough apart when the need calls for it.

Or do we believe instead that COVID is fake, mask requirements are abusive, vaccines are dangerous and that off-brand treatments are miracles?

Do we protest or protect?

Do we believe that our government is best when everyone has the opportunity to vote, that people elect their representatives rather than politicians selecting their voters by designing district maps and election rules that ensure reelection? If we do, then we should vote in every election and speak out for fair districts and accessible voting processes.

Or do we believe that keeping our own party in power (whichever one it is) is more important than allowing the voices of people who do not agree with us?

Do we overcome barriers to casting ballots or do we not bother?

Do we believe that poverty is an economic situation, not a moral failing? If we do, we should support fair wages and affordable housing close to jobs.

Or do we believe that people with limited incomes should serve us but should not live nearby?

Do we oppose or welcome?

Do we believe that mental illness and addiction are treatable conditions? If so, we should support access to health care.

Or do we push them out?

Do we condemn or heal?

Do we believe news reports that Ukrainians are under vicious attack — that they are killed by explosions and gunfire, suffering without food, water and heat? Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to ensure that Russians believe this is a military exercise and that economic hardships in Russia are the fault of the West, criminalizing protests and the use of the word “war.”

Do we support aggression or assistance for people under siege?

Do we believe Jesus, who told us God loves us and our neighbors, that “the last shall be first and the first shall be last”? If so, then we are willing to share so others can have enough; to strive for justice and peace; to heal sickness in mind and body; to preach good news to the poor; and to work for public policies that reduce poverty and violence.

Or do we believe bullies who clutch power and take control by force — who supply and shoot guns and who twist laws to suit themselves?

Do we love or hate?

I’ve stopped meddling and gone to preaching, to myself and others, about whom we believe and trust for information to guide our actions.

Believe and take action.

Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and community columnist.