Beth McKee-Huger: 'What happens somewhere affects everywhere'

What happens in North Carolina with energy production affects temperatures and storms and droughts elsewhere. For the fictional Hushpuppy and real-life Mujinga in Congo and Ha in southeast Asia, flash floods wash away lives and livelihoods. For Rosaria in Honduras, long, hot dry years parch farms and send families trudging for miles in search of someplace they can survive.

Shifting energy production from gas-fired plants to renewable sources could significantly cut methane emissions, save lives and protect our Earth. Can we stop Duke Energy’s gas expansion?

What happens somewhere affects everywhere.

In every news cycle, the overwhelming surge of global COVID-19 infection rates and deaths highlights the gaps among nations and neighborhoods in access to vaccinations and health care. Vaccines are a tremendous opportunity for protecting health but that protection is uneven, compounded by logistics of keeping vaccines at the right temperature, transportation issues, staff shortages and confusion. As international debates wear on over patents and vaccine production, over sharing or withholding vaccine supplies, and over misinformation and denial and mismanagement, dangerous variants of the virus are emerging.