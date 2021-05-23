Beth McKee-Huger: 'What happens somewhere affects everywhere'

“What happens somewhere affects everywhere” says 6-year-old Hushpuppy as she draws pictures with charcoal ... so the future will know that once there was a child named Hushpuppy who lived with her daddy in a place called “the Bathtub.”
Glaciers melt and send huge sheets of ice into the ocean in Antarctica; an enormous storm floods the Bathtub, a low-lying bayou in Louisiana, and washes away homes.
We recently checked out the movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild” from the Greensboro Public Library and spent an evening with Hushpuppy.
And she’s right.
What happens somewhere affects everywhere.
Fossil fuel production results in methane emissions that raise temperatures and speed up the melting ice and rising seas. NC WARN notes that a recent Harvard study found that methane emissions are 90% higher from oil production and 50% higher from natural gas production than the Environmental Protection Agency had estimated in its latest inventory. The United Nations global methane assessment shows that reducing methane emissions could prevent 255,000 premature deaths, 775,000 asthma-related hospital visits, 73 billion hours of lost labor from extreme heat and 26 million tons of crop losses each year. At the same time, Duke Energy is expanding gas drilling and gas infrastructure, increasing emissions of methane into the air.
What happens in North Carolina with energy production affects temperatures and storms and droughts elsewhere. For the fictional Hushpuppy and real-life Mujinga in Congo and Ha in southeast Asia, flash floods wash away lives and livelihoods. For Rosaria in Honduras, long, hot dry years parch farms and send families trudging for miles in search of someplace they can survive.
Shifting energy production from gas-fired plants to renewable sources could significantly cut methane emissions, save lives and protect our Earth. Can we stop Duke Energy’s gas expansion?
What happens somewhere affects everywhere.
In every news cycle, the overwhelming surge of global COVID-19 infection rates and deaths highlights the gaps among nations and neighborhoods in access to vaccinations and health care. Vaccines are a tremendous opportunity for protecting health but that protection is uneven, compounded by logistics of keeping vaccines at the right temperature, transportation issues, staff shortages and confusion. As international debates wear on over patents and vaccine production, over sharing or withholding vaccine supplies, and over misinformation and denial and mismanagement, dangerous variants of the virus are emerging.
What happens in our neighborhoods and villages around the world affects the COVID spread. For our classmates and co-workers and parents and customers, exposure can mean hospitalization and a lonely death or at least time at home with lost wages and distress. The virus spreads from one infected person to another but acceptance of vaccinations can spread, too. When one person takes the shots and tells peers where and when and — most importantly — why to get vaccinated, others follow the lead.
Similarly, sharing vaccines with India and southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America can slow the global devastation that, in turn, affects us. Can we urge assistance to countries devastated by rapid spread but without the resources to vaccinate?
What happens somewhere affects everywhere.
How do we choose to live? If we take care of our Earth’s air and global health, we can all breathe more easily. What we do affects the world. These are simple words with many repercussions in our personal lives, our nation, our globe.
So, advocate for clean energy and a shift from methane-emitting fossil fuels. Advocate for sharing of vaccines with the world. And please, get your shots and tell your peers to get theirs.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.