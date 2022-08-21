Beth McKee-Huger: What we can do about climate change

We all want food to eat, fresh air to breathe and clean water every day for ourselves and our grandchildren’s generations to come, but global warming is threatening our food supply. Farmers around the world have too much rain or too little and the weather is too hot or too cold for top production.

So far, our own farm has been OK with well water and shade cloth but in many communities the rivers that irrigate big farms are strained. In many countries subsistence farmers can’t grow enough for their families. Polluted air and water are public health hazards that are gradually poisoning our bodies.

We want safety at home, but extreme weather is sweeping away houses in fires and floods, displacing families and whole communities, inflicting emotional trauma and economic disaster. We want to keep our way of life but fires in the West and rain in Appalachia have brought sudden and terrifying death, especially where the natural landscape of trees and hills has been flattened by construction and mining.

These extremes of drought and flood are human-made.

Burning fossil fuels accelerates global warming, building up heat in the atmosphere and trapping it. Period. When the science was becoming clear, fossil fuel industries began using disinformation campaigns to sow doubt. They say, in careful wording, that while some scientists and activists talk about climate change and global warming caused by human activity, their own scientists say there is not a problem. When denying the problem is no longer as effective, their own marketing professionals say they are “clean energy,” while simultaneously avoiding making substantive changes in their polluting practices and opposing regulation.

One example: Methane is an invisible but potent heat-trapping gas, with 86 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Yet leakage into the atmosphere is unregulated by the government and unchecked by corporations that actually would profit from capturing and selling the gas . In Texas, a typical company’s leak spews almost a ton (870 kilograms) of methane per hour; offshore rigs in the Gulf of Mexico spew 10 times as much. Yet, these companies continue to allow methane to contribute to the greenhouse gas buildup that heats the land and the oceans and results in extreme weather patterns.

Another example: Roof-top solar panels reduce the kilowatt hours needed from coal- or gas-fired electric plants but Duke Energy wants the N.C. Utilities Commission to agree to rate changes that would penalize homeowners for producing more electricity than they are using in their homes.

What can we do?

We can thank our congressional representatives who voted for the Inflation Reduction Act. After advocacy by thousands of citizens to build broad political support, we have a new opportunity to preserve our food supply, fresh air, clean water and safe homes, now and for our Earth’s future. The act will invest $369 billion in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. Clean-energy tax credits and a rising fee on methane pollution change the economic balance so that reducing greenhouse emissions is smart business. Fees for emissions will create an incentive to transition to innovative ways of power production, transportation, agriculture and industry. Researchers have calculated that cutting emissions can save 4.5 million American lives by 2050; industries producing emissions have not previously paid for the health and economic damage resulting from greenhouse gases.

Dramatically slowing global warming will make our world safer, as people in every country will be able to feed themselves rather than violently compete for resources or migrate to new lands. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels at volatile prices helps reduce inflationary pressures that we have been experiencing with the price of gas.

We can also support a clean-energy plan for North Carolina and urge the N.C. Utilities Commission to deny Duke Energy’s request to change the rates for homes with solar panels. Submit a public comment to Docket E-100 Sub 179.

We recognize that our Earth is heating up and that we have the power to speak up. Do it!