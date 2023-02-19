I have had extra time with my delightful grandchildren during our winter break from farming. Now ages 8, 6, 5 and 2, in 15 years they will be young adults. What can we do now for them and all other children to inherit a safe and welcoming world?

We can teach our children sharing and kindness by our example, showing respect for them and for all other people. As they learn from our own words and actions that they and other children are treasured, they can build positive relationships and an appreciation for one another.

We can model cooperation and give-and-take, listening to people with different perspectives. Growing up in insulated surroundings skews reality and leaves us oblivious to others. The words of a song from the musical “South Pacific” put it well: “You have to be taught before it’s too late, before you are six or seven or eight, to hate all the people your relatives hate, you have to be carefully taught.”

In a world where bullying, fear, violence and self-hate are overwhelming, we can teach kindness and welcome opportunities for our children to share.

We can care for the Earth so that our children will have a safe and beautiful place to live. We still have a small opening to slow rising global temperatures that melt ice caps and raise sea levels, spawn hurricanes, dry up farms in some places and increase torrential rains and flooding in others. By insisting that fossil fuels be phased out, replaced by sun and wind, we can cut the heat-trapping gases.

However, in North Carolina, the regulated energy monopoly has submitted a carbon plan that greatly reduces the pace of adding new solar power, while at the same time claiming that it using “clean energy” as it raises our electric bills. We can tell Gov. Cooper we want a real clean energy plan. The economic costs of weather disasters are mind-boggling, far exceeding the cost of reducing emissions, and the human cost in lives lost and displaced is traumatizing.

Young people recognize that the Earth they will inherit is in grave danger and are taking action to turn around the pollution of our air, water and land. We can join them in insisting on urgent change in corporate and governmental policies.

We can share the land so people have places to live. Too many children have suffered displacement from violence, weather-related disasters, rising rents and eviction. When their families seek safer places to live, they are turned away. They may lack legal documents or middle-class income or there may not be enough homes to move into.

We want good homes for our own children and grandchildren. We should want the same for all the children who come to our community with hopes for safety and dreams of productive lives. We can welcome new housing into our neighborhoods and invest public dollars to keep existing housing safe.

All of the children in the world are our children. As the saying goes: “If we don’t change direction, we will end up where we are going.”

The direction we are headed leads to hunger and bullying and homelessness and war and weather disasters. We must change that direction to protect all of our young ones.