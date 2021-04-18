Beth McKee-Huger: When two out of three isn't good

One is OK. Two is OK. Three is not.

As in every third local household, Lisa is cost-burdened, owing more than 30% of her income for housing. She owes 56% of her paycheck, with the rent increase plus winter utility bills. Before that, she paid rent on time, although it meant the children only ate full meals at school and she skipped lunch to save on groceries. That’s not a healthy diet, so she often can’t concentrate at work between a growling stomach and a worried mind. Will her little family be evicted?

One is OK. Two is OK. Three is not. Tyrone is cost-burdened, too. He builds luxury mansions but can only afford a tiny apartment that takes half of his construction laborer pay. In between jobs or bad weather delays, he gets behind on the rent. Will he lose his place?