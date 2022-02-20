Beth McKee-Huger: Why don't we want affordable housing near us?

Rents are going up much faster than paychecks for the people we depend on in our daily lives, including school bus drivers, home health care workers, biscuit makers, child care workers, retail cashiers, dishwashers and construction laborers. They cannot become homeowners because so few homes are for sale in a hot housing market, so they must pay almost all of their income for rent or move into overcrowded apartments and houses that put their safety at risk.
As we celebrated the enormous success of economic incentives for creating high-paying new jobs at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and airport, the city of Greensboro recognized that workers moving in will need places to live nearby and has annexed and zoned 300 acres for new homes. Can we invest a similar effort to assure housing that fits the paychecks of the low-wage essential workers already here?
And if we are willing to pay taxes for streets and bridges and parks, are we willing to pay for a different type of infrastructure that’s just as important: safe places for workers to live in our own neighborhoods?
Sometimes I hear that people do not want affordable housing near them. But if we trust our children’s safety to school bus drivers and our grandparents’ well-being to home health care workers, why do we fear having these workers live in our neighborhood?
Well-designed new development would be walkable; close to schools, jobs and health care; and attractive enough to blend with surrounding homes. New housing would revitalize neighborhoods with declining or stagnant property values and attract business and services. Rehabilitating deteriorating houses and apartments would preserve both the housing supply and the health of residents, with effective code enforcement when owners are unwilling to maintain safe conditions.
The collection of articles by Ben Sessoms in the Jan. 9 News & Record lays out the human and economic costs of the surging housing crisis. The headlines tell the stories: “Racial barriers fuel gap in housing”, “Increasing supply is critical to lower costs”, “Single mom can’t afford to move”, “Longtime renter struggles to buy an affordable home.” The articles revealed that, in the housing crunch, we are not taking care of the people who take care of our children, our meals and our housekeeping.
Nonprofits, with community volunteers, donations and foundation grants, continue to create housing and support people along the continuum of homelessness to rentals to homeownership. Builders, with contractors and financial institutions, continue to construct and rehabilitate housing for rent and sale. The third leg of this three-legged stool is public investment.
In 2020, the city of Greensboro adopted HousingGSO, a 10-year strategic plan to increase rental housing production and preservation, down payment assistance for homebuyers, neighborhood revitalization and supportive housing to help people to move from homelessness to stable housing.
Federal dollars managed by the city, boosted by COVID recovery funding, are leveraging private donations for eviction prevention and housing development within the federal criteria. A wider range of strategies is needed, and city funds dedicated to housing development and preservation can be more flexible to fill some of the gaps.
We, as Greensboro voters, can urge the City Council to invest local dollars in housing that fits the paychecks and Social Security checks of our residents. We can support public incentives for private investment in housing the way we do to attract corporations, investing dollars now that will have a significant return on investment in the future in worker stability and health. That return may be some years out, but so are the high-wage jobs that corporations promise in seeking economic incentives.
Donate and volunteer for housing, invest in housing, vote for housing.
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer and housing advocate. community columnist.