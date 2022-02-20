Beth McKee-Huger: Why don't we want affordable housing near us?

Rents are going up much faster than paychecks for the people we depend on in our daily lives, including school bus drivers, home health care workers, biscuit makers, child care workers, retail cashiers, dishwashers and construction laborers. They cannot become homeowners because so few homes are for sale in a hot housing market, so they must pay almost all of their income for rent or move into overcrowded apartments and houses that put their safety at risk.

As we celebrated the enormous success of economic incentives for creating high-paying new jobs at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and airport, the city of Greensboro recognized that workers moving in will need places to live nearby and has annexed and zoned 300 acres for new homes. Can we invest a similar effort to assure housing that fits the paychecks of the low-wage essential workers already here?

And if we are willing to pay taxes for streets and bridges and parks, are we willing to pay for a different type of infrastructure that’s just as important: safe places for workers to live in our own neighborhoods?