Bill Blancato: We're losing the Outer Banks

North Carolina’s Outer Banks are a beautiful natural wonder, rich with history. Unfortunately, sea level rise caused by global warming is washing them away.
On Jan. 4, the Winston-Salem Journal reported that N.C. 12 had washed out between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, which is the third time since September that ocean overwash closed the road. Rising seas are taking away the land, along with some important North Carolina history.
Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the New World on Aug. 18, 1587, on Roanoke Island. The pirate Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, was slain in November 1718 in Ocracoke Inlet. Successful aviation began when the Wright brothers made the first controlled, powered aircraft flights near Kill Devil Hills in December 1903; that feat has been commemorated on N.C. license plates since 1982.
The Outer Banks contain Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States, and Nags Head Woods Preserve, one of the best remaining examples of a mid-Atlantic maritime forest. Climate change threatens the Outer Banks’ natural beauty, historical sites and tourism industry, as increased temperatures send sea levels higher.
Scientists tell us that, if we don’t act soon to reduce emissions from heat-trapping greenhouse gases, much of the Outer Banks will be underwater by 2100. Ocean overwash won’t trouble N.C. 12 between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, because that land will disappear. Most of Roanoke Island will vanish, including the part traversed by U.S. 64, our main access to the Outer Banks. U.S. 158, the other major road to the Banks, will flood north of Kitty Hawk. It may not matter if the Wright Brothers National Memorial drowns, because getting there will be difficult if not impossible.
The window for action has already begun to close. We need an effective national policy that will reduce not only U.S. emissions of greenhouse gas, but Chinese emissions, too. China produces about 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the largest amount in the world and twice as much as the United States. (We’re in second place.)
China’s economy is built on coal. It burns more than 4 billion metric tons of coal a year, about half of the world’s consumption. China added 30 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity in 2020 and has more than 200 gigawatts of coal-fired power under construction.
The Chinese Communist Party has made a huge investment in coal, the dirtiest of all fossil fuels. As a result, China’s economy is the dirtiest in the world, emitting more than twice as much carbon per unit of GDP than the United States, Japan or Germany. Simply put, China’s economy is more than twice as carbon intensive as the United States.
The United States remains China’s biggest export market, worth $452 billion in 2020. All those Chinese goods come from the dirtiest economy in the world and encourage emissions that damage our coast. But there’s good news: A simple, market-based solution would give China incentives to reduce emissions.
A carbon tax with a border adjustment would tax Chinese goods based on their carbon footprint. That would make Chinese goods less competitive and reduce the disadvantages American manufacturers face from coal-fired Chinese competitors. More importantly, it would force China, which needs access to our market, to get serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition, by spurring China to decarbonize, a carbon border adjustment would upset China’s coal-based economic model. Those new coal-fired power plants would become uncompetitive in a global market and the Chinese Communist Party’s core growth model would be upset.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) recognizes the advantages of a carbon tax and border adjustment for U.S. manufacturers and the challenges they’d create for Chinese companies. It’s time for N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to join the growing consensus and support the most effective way to reduce emissions and preserve the Outer Banks.
Bill Blancato is a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby who lives in Winston-Salem.