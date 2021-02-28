Bill Rowe: Now is the time to fix the state’s broken unemployment insurance system

Once upon a time, North Carolina’s unemployment insurance program provided not only critical assistance to laid-off workers and their families, but also helped to shore up the economy when times got hard. Families’ rents, mortgages, utilities and other necessities got paid for with unemployment insurance benefits while they weathered the downturn.

Now, as the state and nation face an ongoing economic and public health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this assistance is no longer available at the scale that is needed to both protect workers from further harm and contain the ripple effect of the pandemic’s shock to our economy.

How we got here

In 2013, North Carolina lawmakers and Gov. Pat McCrory enacted House Bill 4 in an attempt to make solvent the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is funded by taxes on employers and pays benefits to laid-off workers. Unfortunately, the bill achieved this objective by permanently cutting the amount, duration and eligibility for benefits for all unemployed workers — the most severe cuts ever enacted by any state in the 80-year history of unemployment insurance in the United States. At the time, legislators claimed that when the trust fund was solvent, these draconian cuts would be revisited.