Bill Squadron: Why North Carolina should legalize sports betting

We have seen this movie before. Prohibition didn’t work, and neither does a ban on betting. It is far wiser to acknowledge that fact and address it properly through a sound regulatory approach.

The bills moving through the legislature would provide a solid framework, authorizing the Lottery Commission to award licenses to betting operators and to oversee the market. The legislation, however, could benefit from several changes as the House considers it.

First, the 8% tax rate that betting operators would have to pay is too low. It would be among the lowest in the nation. Tennessee’s rate is 20%, and Virginia’s is 15%. The House should increase it to at least 12%.

How much of a difference would this make in new state revenue to pay for education, roads, health care, etc.? New Jersey, which has 2 million fewer residents than North Carolina, will generate at least $600 million in taxable sports betting revenue this year. At a 12% tax rate, the state would receive $72 million in additional funds, assuming the same level of gambling activity — and North Carolinians certainly are no less enthusiastic about sports than New Jersey fans.

The legislation should also not allow betting operators to deduct their promotional bonus bet values from their total revenue. That is their marketing choice.