Billl Press: Throw the book at Mark Meadows

And what did Meadows do? Nothing.

Actually, Meadows’ role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election started long before that. It was Meadows who initiated and joined in the Jan. 2 phone call to Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger in which Trump demanded that the secretary of state “find 11,780 votes.” And, as has been duly reported, rather than serve as a watchdog, dismissing a pile of nutty conspiracy theories flooding the White House, Meadows took every one of them seriously, convinced Trump to take them seriously, and pressured administration officials to investigate them and take action.

In his book “Betrayal,” for example, ABC’s Jonathan Karl reveals a particularly wacky theory — which became known as #ItalyGate — that military satellites in Italy were being deployed by two Italian prisoners to rig voting machines in the U.S. As Karl reports, it was “a crazy QAnon conspiracy theory” which should have been laughed at, yet Meadows asked both acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller to investigate the nonsense.