Blair Reeves: Political theater of the absurd: The Rise of 'Mr. Potato Head Politics'

Did you hear? The radical left’s “cancel culture” is censoring Dr. Seuss, the beloved childhood classic. Can you believe it? They’re also attacking Mr. Potato Head and “erasing” Pepe Le Pew! It’s an outrage!

Now hit pause for a second and take a deep breath.

It’s possible, especially if you follow certain right-leaning media, that you’ve seen headlines — if one can call them that — about so-called “issues” like these recently. If you’re like most people, seeing stuff like this makes you scratch your head. They all sound almost too silly to be true. And as it turns out, that is precisely the case.

All of those so-called “controversies” are either not really what they’re made out to be, or simply imaginary.