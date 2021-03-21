Blair Reeves: Political theater of the absurd: The Rise of 'Mr. Potato Head Politics'

Did you hear? The radical left’s “cancel culture” is censoring Dr. Seuss, the beloved childhood classic. Can you believe it? They’re also attacking Mr. Potato Head and “erasing” Pepe Le Pew! It’s an outrage!
Now hit pause for a second and take a deep breath.
It’s possible, especially if you follow certain right-leaning media, that you’ve seen headlines — if one can call them that — about so-called “issues” like these recently. If you’re like most people, seeing stuff like this makes you scratch your head. They all sound almost too silly to be true. And as it turns out, that is precisely the case.
All of those so-called “controversies” are either not really what they’re made out to be, or simply imaginary.
Take Dr. Seuss. There were no leftist mobs burning Dr. Seuss in effigy. What actually happened was that the estate of the late author decided to stop publishing six fairly obscure Seuss books, many of which you probably haven’t heard of (for example. “On Beyond Zebra!”). All of the titles they discontinued include clearly racist caricatures that were already off-color in the 1950s, when they were originally written, and simply not appropriate in the year 2021. In the title “If I Ran the Zoo,” for example, African characters are portrayed as monkeys and Asian characters “wear their eyes at a slant.” The main Seuss titles you know — “Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Hoo” and so forth — remain untouched.
Despite the obvious silliness, the hard-right movement worked itself into a froth. Fox News dedicated most of a day to Seuss coverage, including a question posed to the White House about President Biden’s position on it. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy staged a dramatic reading of “Green Eggs and Ham.” (Bet you never thought of Sam I Am as a dramatic figure.) And never one to miss an opportunity for publicity, North Carolina’s own freshman congressman, Madison Cawthorn, gave a lengthy interview railing about how Seuss had been “canceled.”
As for Mr. Potato Head, Hasbro announced the new name for its broader “Potato Head” brand, under which it will continue to sell Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head. That’s literally all that happened.
Make no mistake: these are not important issues. They are a waste of everyone’s time.
And yet, you probably heard about them. Why is that? Why is it that, particularly for the millions of Americans who follow right-wing media like Fox News or the Carolina Journal, these are portrayed as major stories people should know about? Congress has approved an enormous COVID relief act that will be a major boost for working and middle class North Carolinians, major voting rights legislation is being debated, and the nation’s vaccination effort is finally, at long last, accelerating — and yet major Republican leaders are in hysterics over Mr. Potato Head.
This embarrassing spectacle is yet another front in the American right-wing movement’s identity crisis. Simply put, the hard-right has stopped being about policy, and moved on to nurturing grievances. Gone is the so-called “Party of Ideas” of Newt Gingrich, which, like him or not, had tangible policy proposals and an identifiable agenda. Today the right-wing movement is adrift.
It is no longer clear what, exactly, the hard-right or its extensions in the Republican Party want. It is quite clear what they don’t want — Democrats, mostly, but also taxes, services or most public goods. At a national level, Republicans’ signature achievement in four years under Trump, two of which were under a Republican Congress, was a very large tax cut that primarily benefited large corporations and people making more than $380,000 a year. Almost none of Trump’s other major platform priorities ever materialized (remember The Wall, or “Repeal and Replace”?).
At the state level, the same is largely true. Ten years of right-wing dominance in the state legislature has resulted only in large corporate tax cuts, schools stuck in the Great Recession and a steady stream of culture-war red meat for the Republican base.
Instead, the right has elevated political theater and performative lawmaking over governance. After all, as any talented magician knows, success depends on diverting the audience’s attention. The American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s recently-signed major COVID relief package, enjoys 75% support among voters — so, instead of focusing on that, Republicans manufacture an urgent issue about Dr. Seuss.
Likewise, in our own legislature, Democrats and Republicans long agreed on almost all points related to school reopening. Yet, instead of passing a slam-dunk reopening bill with near-unanimous support that could’ve been law back in February, Republicans chose to spend weeks staging a narrow, and totally unnecessary, partisan fight instead. The school reopening drama was pure, manufactured political theater — the performance of governing, over the thing itself. Republicans chose to seem, rather than to be.
If “Mr. Potato Head politics” appeals to you, then be careful. The person diverting your attention may just be selling you out when you’re not looking.