Bob Phillips: 50 years ago, N.C. played a historic role in securing voting rights for young Americans. Let’s continue that legacy today.

RALEIGH — It was 50 years ago this month that North Carolina became the final state needed to ratify the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the national voting age to 18.

The amendment’s adoption was made possible in large part to young activists highlighting the injustice of 18-year-olds being drafted to fight for our country while being denied the right to vote.

Since the amendment’s ratification, the cohort of young voters has shifted from baby boomers, to Generation X, to millennials and now to Gen Z. While each generation has faced the unique challenges of its era, the constant has been that young voters infuse our democracy with energy and idealism, a much-needed antidote to the complacency and cynicism that frequently pervade politics.

There’s a persistent myth that young people are apathetic toward politics and voting. That’s far from true, as shown by a post-2020 election survey from CIRCLE at Tufts University. The study found that “more than three-quarters of young people believe they have the power and responsibility to change the country.”