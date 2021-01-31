Bob Phillips: A few New Year’s resolutions for N.C. politics

Protect voting rights

The 2020 election saw record turnout in North Carolina, made possible in large part to a variety of options for voters, including absentee voting by mail, early voting and same-day registration. This unprecedented voter participation shows that both sides of the aisle can do well when more people cast a ballot. Lawmakers should work in a bipartisan way to strengthen access to the polls, and not return to the ugly attempts at voter suppression that marred our state’s reputation in the past. This session should not be about making voting harder.

Seek racial justice

Last year, our nation reignited a long overdue reckoning for racial injustice. It’s crucial for this work to continue in 2021. Equal access to the ballot box and fairly drawn voting districts are important parts of this process. There are many other key policies to pursue as well. From addressing inequalities in criminal justice and policing, to ensuring equitable support for communities of color and funding for North Carolina’s historically Black colleges and universities, our state must take meaningful steps forward. Clearly, we cannot have a democracy that is of, by and for all people until our nation’s shameful legacy of white supremacy is defeated and true equity is achieved.

Combat big money in politics