Bob Phillips: It’s time to end gerrymandering for good in North Carolina

The damaging effects of gerrymandering are seen with increased polarization in government and extreme policies that ignore the will of voters. Black and brown voters have especially been hurt by gerrymandered districts that undermine their voice in our democracy.

While we pride ourselves as being the top state for college basketball, for many years North Carolina has also been No. 1 in gerrymandering — and that’s not the title we want. But once again we will need to be vigilant and ready to fight for fair maps. Thankfully, we’ve seen some recent victories and reason for hope that change is possible.

In 2019, a state court issued a landmark decision in Common Cause v. Lewis, ruling that partisan gerrymandering, like racial gerrymandering, violates North Carolina’s constitution. As a result, the court ordered new legislative maps to be drawn for the 2020 election in full public view and without using partisan data.

Meanwhile, in the 2019-2020 legislative session, there were a half-dozen redistricting reform bills introduced, including proposals that were co-sponsored by a bipartisan majority of N.C. House members. Sadly, legislative leaders refused to give any of those bills a vote. Nevertheless, it was heartening to see growing support for reform among rank-and-file lawmakers.