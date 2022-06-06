Bob Williams: Economic inclusion benefits us all

Sometime during 2021, the U.S. economy crossed a momentous, but wholly unremarked achievement. All of the wealth held by American households taken together, if spread more evenly, could make every household a millionaire! And to think, just a century earlier, boosters were aspiring for “a chicken in every pot.”

Yet, the U.S. remains virtually peerless among developed nations for its stinginess in sharing this remarkable bounty. Fully half of the nation’s families share just 3% of this wealth. Almost one third of American households have less than $10,000 to their name while among Black and Latinx households the numbers rise to one half. These figures climb even higher when one considers households headed by women of color or by newcomers to our community.

The underlying causes for this lack of inclusion in our economy are many and each is complicated. In some instances, the supportive networks that are available to many of us are simply inaccessible to those with no wealth. These obstacles to greater inclusion pose complex, sometimes insurmountable, challenges to those working to increase access.

Given the inherent stakes and challenges, Guilford College has chosen to focus its inaugural Guilford Dialogues conference toward Building Strategies for Economic Inclusion. Over the next few days, a cross-section of thinkers and practitioners, both local and national, will bring a variety of perspectives and experiences of their work in this area. In dialogue with the conference participants, we’ll discuss both the challenges and possible solutions to making our economy work more effectively for all Americans, regardless of race, gender or national origin.

No doubt some of the topics will lead to passionate debates and differing opinions. While we might disagree on the best ways to increase economic inclusion, there is little debate on whether our community benefits from increased inclusion.

For all of us, gaining some measure of household wealth provides the primary source of financial security. Usually this entails having adequate savings in some rainy day fund, stable housing whether through homeownership or some other means, retirement funds that grow as we age and some resources that parents can nurture and share with their children. Most of us don’t require a million dollars to gain this peace of mind.

What are some of the benefits we gain by making the opportunity of financial security more accessible to more of our neighbors? With an adequate rainy day fund, parents can stay home to tend sick children or other family members. Even if it means losing a few days’ pay, they can take time off from work if they’re feeling sick rather than infect their co-workers or customers. When the car breaks down, they have the funds to get it fixed rather than jeopardize losing their job for lack of reliable transportation.

When families have stable housing, they avoid the substantial costs and stress that comes with moving from place to place. Rather than suffer the disruptions of moving, their children remain in the same school and maintain their relationships with their teachers and peers. Stable residents make for better and more connected neighbors. These network ties strengthen neighborhood groups that advocate for increased city services like better policing, increased street repairs and more neighborhood amenities.

With adequate resources, parents can nurture their children by meeting their social and cultural needs as they supplement their education. They can afford after-school enrichment activities or even summer camp experiences that foster their children’s interests or offer them novel and broadening experiences. They can underwrite college tuition or vocational training that can position their children for jobs that pay well and offer benefits, without incurring substantial student debt.

By ensuring our seniors have the opportunity to accumulate an ample retirement fund, we can be assured they’ll find some dignity in retirement after a lifetime of hard work. They’d avoid the fate of those recently featured on this newspaper’s front page who are facing an uncertain future given the prospect of rising rents and dwindling alternatives. Instead, they’d look forward to a comfortable retirement and the opportunity to share their skills and interests as community volunteers.

Building a more inclusive economy in which we share more generously our nation’s wealth would make each of us richer, no matter our financial net worth. And it wouldn’t require that each of us have a million bucks.

Bob Williams is the Sulon Bibb Stedman professor of economics at Guilford College, where he’s taught for the past 36 years.