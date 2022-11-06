Book excerpt: The great displacement: The lives of refugees, through the eyes of refugees

Refugees are forced to seek safety elsewhere because home, forever soul-filled and memory-rich, is no longer safe. For refugees, exile is the solution to the problem of death.

And the problem of death is universal, indiscriminate. It can happen to anybody at any time. The relative recency of the term “refugee” in national and international law and the associated conflicts and war zones that have produced refugees have racialized it, interminably intertwined it with certain bodies from certain parts of the world — especially the Global South and the conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa.

But in truth, anybody can become a refugee.

* * * *

I was born in Jordan in 1976, the child of Palestinian refugees who were displaced in 1967. My grandmother and mother initially lived in, and then managed to escape, the drudgeries of the refugee camps. Both my paternal and maternal grandparents lived the rest of their lives outside Palestine. Their children gave birth to children who gave birth to children. Many of these children stayed in Jordan, and many others — their identities, their sense of belonging, fractured by the inherited loss of the initial great displacement — tightened for travel and scattered all over the globe.

In 2015, I was a tenured professor of English at Guilford College. The Syrian refugee crisis was at its zenith, and like the rest of the world, I was shattered by the picture of Alan Kurdi — the 3-year-old Syrian boy who drowned, along with his mother and younger brother, when their boat from Turkey to Greece capsized. The rest of the world reacted powerfully to Alan’s image. And Pope Francis called on every parish in Europe to host one refugee family. As I reflected on Pope Francis’s invocation to radical hospitality, I (realized that) a campus is just like a small city ... with everything necessary to respond to the pope’s inspired call. Since January 2016, we have hosted over 90 refugees on Guilford College’s campus.

In this book, you will read true stories of refugee experiences that belong to refugees hosted by Every Campus A Refuge at Guilford College. The experiences are as varied and diverse as the humans to whom these stories belong.

These stories begin in their home countries, the places and people they never wanted to leave, and travel with them through the conflicts that caused them to gather their disparate selves and cross borders, first to countries next door and then to countries unknown, much farther away, like dust in the wind, droplets of water, scattered far from home.

These are the stories of unstoppable human beings on the move. Here is one of them.

* * * *

Ali was born in Baghdad in 1971.

Like many of us, Ali played in the streets until dark: marbles, soccer, matching cards, yo-yo and bikes. He and the neighborhood children played the house of houses: pretending to be adults, married, living a life with children, making decisions about love and discipline and work and doctors and meals.

Like many of us, Ali loved playing in the neighbors’ garden: well cared for by the grandmother who lived there. She tended carefully to the roses she planted, its row of orange trees, its ceiling of vines, its one large narenj tree. Those fruits marked the end of their dinners in the summer — the jarnek, the grapes, the watermelon, the narenj. They would watch the children’s programming on TV (the Arabic “Sesame Street”) and then go to sleep in Iraq’s starlit nights. In bed by eight.

Like many of us, he helped his parents with the household chores: harvesting the two olive trees — green and red — for his mother to pickle after she poked them with a fork and submerged them in salted water. The trees’ lower branches, he would pick from the ground. The higher branches, he would have to climb. And the farthest ones, the unreachables, he would tap with a stick to persuade them to let go of their fruit. His family harvested enough to be able to give to their neighbors who didn’t have olive trees — the neighbors who had roses, and vines, and oranges and narenj for juicing. While all the neighbors had their own gardens, their own paradise, each had their distinct fruit that they would share with the neighbors who didn’t have that particular tree come fruiting time. His family gave the olives. In return, they got dates and mulberries.

Like many of us, Ali sat at a big table during lunchtime at school. Along with his friends, he would make fun of the other children, like the Iraqi boy whose mother tied his sandwiches with string so they wouldn’t crumble and fall apart, and the Palestinian girl who ate a strange dark-green bread, which Ali would learn later was za’tar. Back then — when the sectarianism that wreaked havoc across Iraq didn’t yet exist — the most Ali knew about difference was children turning their noses at foods they didn’t have at home.

* * * *

In the late 2000s, Ali worked for a very brief time for an American company that provided maintenance for Iraqi vehicles. He typeset schedules, created stamps and designed business cards. He didn’t last long in that job. People working with such companies, even if marginally, were constantly threatened and attacked.

Ali, marginally, survived two assassination attempts.

The first time, he had been on his way to work while Marwa and their children slept soundly at her parents’ home. He casually walked past a fridge on the street, on his usual route to his parked car. He absentmindedly noted its presence without surprise: There was always litter, even that big, on the streets of Baghdad in those days — the city always disemboweling itself. The bomb left for him in a fridge exploded behind him, when he was just a few meters ahead. Had it exploded sooner, had he been closer, he would have been killed. But he was just out of bounds for death. He heard the explosion first and then felt a stinging heat slurp at his back.

Shrapnel from the fridge kissed him fiercely in his back, head and bottom. He spent days in the hospital. They removed what they could of the shrapnel — the pieces visibly sticking out — and deflated the hot air caught in his lungs, suffocating him. To do so, they had to insert a tube through his side to let out the air as if he were an overblown balloon.

The second time he had been on his way back from work. The first assassination attempt had made him constantly vigilant, suspicious, on the alert about who was in the street with him, behind him, ahead of him — who was walking where and how far away from him. It was this hypervigilance that saved him. On this relatively quiet road, he immediately noticed the car behind him — driving too fast, as if hell-bent on getting something done and out of the way. As soon as he turned to look at the car, he saw the driver stick his hand out. Ali instantly dove. Had he been a few seconds too late in his reaction, he would have been killed. Had his fear not consumed him, he would not have turned just in time to see the hand, to see the gun, just in time to dive, just in time for the bullet to catch him in the leg and not the chest. Bleeding and in pain, Ali called his brothers to take him home. The spot where the bullet hit him is gnarly and fleshy now because he was too scared to go to the hospital, where he believed he would be exposing himself to more attacks. And so he treated himself at home. The gnarly flesh slowly healed — gnarly and fleshy.

And then Ali quit that job.

* * * *

When Ali came to the U.S., he thought, imagined, that he might be able to work in something related to his skill set, his passion, his education. He has since learned that almost all refugees end up working in jobs completely unrelated to their chosen fields due to the challenges of recertification. “If you loved doing something, you needed to forget it,” he says. The refugee resettlement agency asked him what he would like to do, but none of that mattered — neither their questions nor his answers.

For the first few months, he worked at a local Japanese restaurant where the pay was too low to afford rent once they had moved off campus; but soon, positions opened up at the Tyson processing plant located more than an hour away in Wilkesboro. The pay was decent — not great, but not minimum wage, either — and the overtime opportunities were enticing. The Tyson factory in Wilkesboro employs many refugees from Greensboro, who carpool together in minivans and cars. Ali owned a car, and he made additional money by picking up four other refugee employees from all over Greensboro and dropping them off at home on the way back.

This meant that every day he would have to get up at 5 a.m., shower, make his dawn prayer, take his diabetes medication, and be at work at 8:12, when he had to punch in his card.

He then had to be at his spot on the cutting line within three to four minutes decked in his gear, gloves, glasses and earmuffs. At the end of the working day, he would leave at 5 p.m. and be home around 8 — the long commute back, the various stops to drop off his car mates.

The commute is a world unto itself, a microcosm headed to the macrocosm. In the car with him were refugees from Eritrea, Sudan, Burma, Egypt. They spoke English with one another and French, Swahili, Karen into their phones. After the bustle of the first 10 minutes, things would quiet down, magically, sacredly, as everybody fell asleep to the car’s gentle hum and sway.

Everyone but the driver — left to listen to his favorite music. It would be the same on the way back. The first 10 minutes bustling with the eating of snacks, bits of gossip, the complaints — people smelled like fried food and incense — and then things would quiet down again, sacredly, magically, and everybody would sleep all the way home but the driver. The 2019 COVID pandemic, of course, put an end to those small worlds, those small joys, when bodies together in community would come to mean danger and death.

The work at Tyson was exhausting and painful. During the early days of his employment there, Ali blamed himself for ending up in that situation. He played his decisions like a reel of film in his head and wondered if a life like this was better than a dignified death in his home country — a fridge bomb catching him suddenly, painlessly, his hand drawing out the lovely letters of a wedding invitation or the sweeping loops of a greeting card.

At Tyson, this same hand hurt so much from the constant motion of the up-and-down, up-and-down cutting. At night, he would sob from the depth of his pain; illuminated by the glow of the fridge, he put his hand in the freezer to numb it — a ticking time bomb. All he can do now is wear a wrap, take his medication, and get used to the motion — the up-and-down, up-and-down of the cutting.