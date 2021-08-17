Bottom Line: High Point mayor's mask comments disappoint

Glenn Chavis
An open letter responding to High Point Mayor Jay Wagner’s recent remarks regarding mask mandates:
Mayor Wagner:
I was disappointed and outraged at your comments in the High Point Enterprise on Aug. 12. You sounded like someone who awakens from a deep sleep only to discover that there’s a pandemic.
What you said didn’t sound like the words of a leader. You sounded like someone trying to appease a few people based on politics and votes. Personally, I don’t want High Point to become a city that died because of the words “if only” or “regret.”
You say, “I don’t think we’re at a point of crisis in terms of hospital capacity.”
So, you want the beds full, people in hallways and patients dying before you act? If someone in your family ended up seriously ill with COVID-19, your statements would sound different. High Point should lead, not follow, when the going gets rough.
You also say, “But I think, long term, our best hope is we try to mitigate hospital capacity and deaths as best we can and let people live their lives. We can’t stay locked down and masked forever.”
Sir, responsible leaders don’t gamble with the lives of people they are supposed to protect. Just what is this master plan you are proposing to mitigate hospital capacity and deaths? If you have one, why don’t you share it with Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona and Mississippi, where people are dying because their leaders are playing politics? Better still, share it with N.C. municipalities that are seeing their highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the outbreak began.
There are now four COVID-19 variants with the possibility of more. If you think wearing a mask now is such an inconvenience for you and like minds, just wait a few more months.
Thankfully, High Point has had better leadership in the past.
On Jan. 26, 1900, the mayor and Board of Aldermen put on their big-boy pants during the smallpox epidemic, which killed millions worldwide. They decided to make vaccination of all citizens compulsory. Noncompliance could mean fines and even imprisonment.
If they could do this in 1900, why can’t we do it today? In the 1900 Board of Aldermen minutes, as well as newspaper articles that followed, I saw nothing about people protesting about their “rights.”
I hope our council members will remove politics from their minds and think about the safety of all of the citizens of High Point. Please follow the science!
Glenn Chavis researches and writes about Black history in High Point.