Bottom Line: High Point mayor's mask comments disappoint

Glenn Chavis

An open letter responding to High Point Mayor Jay Wagner’s recent remarks regarding mask mandates:

Mayor Wagner:

I was disappointed and outraged at your comments in the High Point Enterprise on Aug. 12. You sounded like someone who awakens from a deep sleep only to discover that there’s a pandemic.

What you said didn’t sound like the words of a leader. You sounded like someone trying to appease a few people based on politics and votes. Personally, I don’t want High Point to become a city that died because of the words “if only” or “regret.”

You say, “I don’t think we’re at a point of crisis in terms of hospital capacity.”

So, you want the beds full, people in hallways and patients dying before you act? If someone in your family ended up seriously ill with COVID-19, your statements would sound different. High Point should lead, not follow, when the going gets rough.

You also say, “But I think, long term, our best hope is we try to mitigate hospital capacity and deaths as best we can and let people live their lives. We can’t stay locked down and masked forever.”