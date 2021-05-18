Bottom Line: Hood misfires on critical race theory

The following questions came to mind as I read John Hood’s attack on critical race theory, which he defines as “seek(ing) to explain gaps in income, wealth, education attainment and other measures as primarily the product of discriminatory social structures rather than individual choices” (“Critical race theory is dangerous nonsense,” May 16).

1. At the end of the Civil War, were the gaps between Anglo Americans and African Americans primarily the product of discriminatory social structures rather than individual choices?

2. In the years after the 1896 Supreme Court decision holding that public schools and other public facilities could be segregated by race, were the gaps primarily the product of discriminatory social structures?

3. In 1960, when African Americans could not eat lunch at the Woolworth’s lunch counter and were denied the right to vote, were the gaps primarily the product of discriminatory social structures?

4. When did the gaps cease to be primarily the product of discriminatory social structures?

5. Do discriminatory social structures still exist and account for, at least in part, the gaps that persist?