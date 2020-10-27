Bottom Line: Jim Martin's dilemma: Trump? Biden? Neither?

In an op-ed column in McClatchy’s North Carolina newspapers ("Former N.C. Governor: Trump or Biden 2020?," Sept. 13), Jim Martin, a Republican, wrote: “I might not vote for either one. I might vote for one of them anyway. Which is more irresponsible?”
The former is more irresponsible, Gov. Martin, without question. Fifteen electoral votes are at stake in N.C. in 2020.
You should vote for Joe Biden.
To support Donald Trump would rob you of your reputation as a closet moderate, while the country is suffering under — don’t kid yourself — a zealous authoritarian.
Well, Gov. Martin, in this election, posing as a pietistic neutral party will just not do.
“I might not vote for either one. I might vote for one of them anyway.” Which is it, Governor?
Coyly, you asked: “Should I hold my nose voting the top of the (Republican) ticket?”
Really? After four years of Trump?!
You were against trying President Trump in the Senate for high crimes, just after the House impeached him back in December.
You held back on Richard Nixon, until his impeachment was inevitable, when you were in the House of Representatives in 1974.
Now you need to draw a line.
To quote Yeats, “The center cannot hold”— it cannot dignify a cowardly stance that fails to call out extremism for what it is. There is no center to hold in today’s Republican Party.
Martin wrote: “I am thinking I would be in a better position to rebuild my party if I don’t throw away my credibility (with Trump supporters).”
What credibility, if you stand on the sidelines?
Why not take a public stand straight up against Trump, as some other former Republican governors have done? That would be honorable leadership.
Do not, I implore you, play Hamlet on Lake Norman.
William E. Jackson Jr. lives in Davidson. Jim Martin and the author graduated in the Class of 1957 at Davidson College and were once faculty colleagues at Davidson. ("For the record," Jackson says, "I like Jim Martin.")
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!