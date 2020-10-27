Bottom Line: Jim Martin's dilemma: Trump? Biden? Neither?

In an op-ed column in McClatchy’s North Carolina newspapers ("Former N.C. Governor: Trump or Biden 2020?," Sept. 13), Jim Martin, a Republican, wrote: “I might not vote for either one. I might vote for one of them anyway. Which is more irresponsible?”

The former is more irresponsible, Gov. Martin, without question. Fifteen electoral votes are at stake in N.C. in 2020.

You should vote for Joe Biden.

To support Donald Trump would rob you of your reputation as a closet moderate, while the country is suffering under — don’t kid yourself — a zealous authoritarian.

Well, Gov. Martin, in this election, posing as a pietistic neutral party will just not do.

“I might not vote for either one. I might vote for one of them anyway.” Which is it, Governor?

Coyly, you asked: “Should I hold my nose voting the top of the (Republican) ticket?”

Really? After four years of Trump?!

You were against trying President Trump in the Senate for high crimes, just after the House impeached him back in December.