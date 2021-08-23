Bottom Line: Local drivers feel the need for speed

Yesterday while on a walk, I happened upon an accident at the intersection of Bessemer Avenue and Elm Street that resulted in a car ending up on its top.

This is not the first time that I have seen such a serious accident on this stretch of road from Bessemer, south on Elm to Fisher Avenue where the next stoplight is. During my walks, I am always paying close attention to the traffic between Bessemer and Fisher, Greensboro’s version of the Bonneville Salt Flats. Except at Bonneville, no driver is reading or texting while speeding!

I am always on alert until I pass Fisher Avenue in case I need to dive off the sidewalk to avoid an out-of-control driver, who may end up with his car overturned.

I have been driving for nearly 50 years and feel confident that I can tell when a driver is going way past the 35 mph limit. I am always stunned by the number of speeders, and, lately, the high speeds they go. The number of drivers who are being distracted by their phones is also very concerning. I was not shocked to see this accident and hope that all who were involved are well.