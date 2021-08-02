Bottom Line: Make school masks voluntary

Take Back Our Schools-GCS, a group committed to quality education in Guilford County, has reviewed the recently announced rules requiring universal mask-wearing for all individuals inside our schools. The policy requires that all Guilford County Schools employees, student-athletes, coaches and students who participate in other high-risk extracurricular activities be tested regularly and that all GCS employees provide their vaccination records.

Will testing also be required for students in PE classes? Are they different from “high-risk” extracurricular activities? Who will be paying for all this testing? Is the cost worth the proposed benefit?

Shouldn’t we expect parents to decide on whether their children receive medical tests?

Take Back Our Schools strongly recommends a much simpler and more effective approach: Make the wearing of masks voluntary. This shows respect for the rights of teachers and parents to make informed decisions about their personal health and health of their children.

We have lived with the adverse impact of the virus for more than a year and there is ample information on the risks and preventive measures available. Let’s trust our parents and teachers to make sound decisions and not dictate universal and restrictive policies.