Bottom Line: Make school masks voluntary

Take Back Our Schools-GCS, a group committed to quality education in Guilford County, has reviewed the recently announced rules requiring universal mask-wearing for all individuals inside our schools. The policy requires that all Guilford County Schools employees, student-athletes, coaches and students who participate in other high-risk extracurricular activities be tested regularly and that all GCS employees provide their vaccination records.
Will testing also be required for students in PE classes? Are they different from “high-risk” extracurricular activities? Who will be paying for all this testing? Is the cost worth the proposed benefit?
Shouldn’t we expect parents to decide on whether their children receive medical tests?
Take Back Our Schools strongly recommends a much simpler and more effective approach: Make the wearing of masks voluntary. This shows respect for the rights of teachers and parents to make informed decisions about their personal health and health of their children.
We have lived with the adverse impact of the virus for more than a year and there is ample information on the risks and preventive measures available. Let’s trust our parents and teachers to make sound decisions and not dictate universal and restrictive policies.
All adults have been offered the opportunity to receive the shot. In addition, a very large group has had the virus and developed antibodies. Also, there is a small group with medical conditions that indicate the shot should not be taken.
Children and young adult students are at an extremely low risk of contracting COVID. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that in each of the past five years the risk of a child dying from the seasonal flu exceeds the risk of dying from COVID. Additionally, there are downsides to mask mandates, including interfering with individual rights to make these decisions, respiratory issues, covering facial expressions, which are important in communications, and the enforcement costs.
The proposed policy appears to be a one-size-fits-all solution. It also seems to imply that if some students choose to wear masks (under a voluntary policy), they could be bullied. This seems to be a wonderful teaching moment for our students. We are individuals with differing immune systems, health issues and views of risk. Why would we ask all students and teachers to wear masks to avoid a hypothetical bullying issue?
Why not use it to teach about individual rights to make health care decisions?
The writer submitted this column on behalf of Take Back Our Schools-GCS, a local grassroots advocacy organization. More information: takebackourschools.gcs@gmail.com