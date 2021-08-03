Bottom Line: Questions about DeJoy need answering

We are two Greensboro citizens from different walks of life. One is a veteran postal union activist and former member of both the Greensboro and North Carolina Human Relations commissions. The other is a business consultant and retired economics professor.

We share in common great appreciation for the U.S. Postal Service, and great concern about the negative impact that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has had — and appears to be continuing to have — on this public national treasure.

Late last year, Common Cause North Carolina filed a lawsuit alleging that DeJoy of Greensboro, while CEO of a High Point-based company, New Breed Logistics, and then as an officer of XPO Logistics (which acquired New Breed), had carried out a “straw donor scheme” in blatant violation of North Carolina election law.

Several current and former managers came forward to claim that if they made large campaign contributions, specifically to Republican candidates Pat McCrory and Thom Tillis, they were promised company bonuses that would more than cover their faked “personal contributions.”