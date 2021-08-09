Bottom Line: Require COVID shots for all high school students

High school students are required to have a dozen or so vaccinations ranging from polio to meningitis before they are allowed to attend school. These vaccinations are required because they have saved thousands if not millions of school children’s lives, as well as their parents’, teachers’ and administrators’ lives for decades.

Yet today, with the most deadly virus in a century running rampant throughout our country, the Guilford County Board of Education is going to allow unvaccinated students 13 years and older to return to school. We now know the incredible effectiveness of the vaccines to prevent and reduce the severity of the disease. Requiring a vaccination for the coronavirus should be a requirement just as other shots are required before admission to high school.

The school board is clearly not making a decision in the best interests of the health and safety of our children. It is a political decision that will inevitably result in serious sickness and death of some students, teachers, administrators and parents. It is a shameful decision.