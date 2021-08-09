Bottom Line: Require COVID shots for all high school students

High school students are required to have a dozen or so vaccinations ranging from polio to meningitis before they are allowed to attend school. These vaccinations are required because they have saved thousands if not millions of school children’s lives, as well as their parents’, teachers’ and administrators’ lives for decades.
Yet today, with the most deadly virus in a century running rampant throughout our country, the Guilford County Board of Education is going to allow unvaccinated students 13 years and older to return to school. We now know the incredible effectiveness of the vaccines to prevent and reduce the severity of the disease. Requiring a vaccination for the coronavirus should be a requirement just as other shots are required before admission to high school.
The school board is clearly not making a decision in the best interests of the health and safety of our children. It is a political decision that will inevitably result in serious sickness and death of some students, teachers, administrators and parents. It is a shameful decision.
A writer representing Take Back Our Schools-GCS (“Make school masks voluntary,” Aug. 4, Bottom Line) thinks mask wearing should be voluntary in schools. Without commentary on the absurdity of suggesting this is “a parental right,” all children would not have to wear masks if all children were vaccinated. I don’t think we have to worry about children with masks being bullied. They will be wearing masks because of the unvaccinated children. Teenagers are not stupid. They will know who will be the cause of the mask requirements and the unnecessary discomfort and social restrictions. They will know who are the unvaccinated.
I hope the GCS board will consider the health and safety of our school children as a first priority and require all students who are 13 years old and older to be vaccinated before returning to school.
Then masks should not be required and mask/no mask bullying would not be an issue.
The writer lives in Greensboro.