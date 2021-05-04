Bottom Line: Will the vilification of Jim Melvin never end?

Regarding the May 2 column in Sunday’s News & Record by Elon law student Madison Fields (“’I do not accept this portrait’ at Elon Law”):
Will the attempted vilification of Jim Melvin never end?
Let it be said again, as many have already, Jim Melvin has devoted his life to Greensboro. His contributions have been selfless, worthy, long-lasting. To label him otherwise is deeply insulting to the intelligence of Greensboro’s citizens.
I spent a quarter of a century living on two college campuses and working closely with several generations of Black students. Never did I see the combination of ignorance and arrogance now unleashed by self-appointed arbiters of “social injustice” — a term that has been woke-weaponized to the point of losing specific meaning.
Earnest and full of zeal, a few students and faculty members appear to have taken on the roles of jury and judge, then applied immature political reasoning and muddled understanding to a complex historic event.
Where are the moral guidelines, the simple decency of people who attempt to shred another soul on the basis of a few sentences uttered decades ago?
Might not those who use their own version of reality to try to discredit Jim Melvin meditate at length on the murder of Jim Melvin’s father by two Black men? And on the fact that Jim Melvin chose to forgive them publicly and move on to a life of positive action?
Is the fixation on “safe” spaces, free of “harmful” portraits a form of positive action or is it self-segregation? Are such spaces ultimately patronizing and disabling to students who want and need to move on to a healthy pursuit of their goals and dreams in a no-longer racist country that holds ample opportunity for them?
“I do not accept this portrait at Elon Law.”
So says Elon law student Madison Fields in her May 2 column.
There are people at Elon University School of Law who do accept Jim Melvin’s portrait.
Here’s a suggestion for Ms. Fields: If you do not accept the portrait then do not look at it or go near where it is. That way the problem is solved and everybody is happy.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
J.P. Lester

Reidsville