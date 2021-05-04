Bottom Line: Will the vilification of Jim Melvin never end?

Regarding the May 2 column in Sunday’s News & Record by Elon law student Madison Fields (“’I do not accept this portrait’ at Elon Law”):

Will the attempted vilification of Jim Melvin never end?

Let it be said again, as many have already, Jim Melvin has devoted his life to Greensboro. His contributions have been selfless, worthy, long-lasting. To label him otherwise is deeply insulting to the intelligence of Greensboro’s citizens.

I spent a quarter of a century living on two college campuses and working closely with several generations of Black students. Never did I see the combination of ignorance and arrogance now unleashed by self-appointed arbiters of “social injustice” — a term that has been woke-weaponized to the point of losing specific meaning.

Earnest and full of zeal, a few students and faculty members appear to have taken on the roles of jury and judge, then applied immature political reasoning and muddled understanding to a complex historic event.

Where are the moral guidelines, the simple decency of people who attempt to shred another soul on the basis of a few sentences uttered decades ago?