Bottom Line: Yes, America is a racist country

Those who say America isn’t a racist nation (Michael Reagan column, "America is not a land of racists," Sept. 12), citing numerous instances of good-hearted individuals’ acts of humanity, such as white people adopting Black children or interracial marriages, are missing the point. There are two kinds of racism: individual and institutionalized (systemic).

The first, overt acts or speech by individuals, is what most people think about when one says racist. The second is harder to see, but just as harmful to Black citizens.

The point is not that every single white person in this country is an overt racist, or that decent people don't good things, but that governmental and private systems are riddled with institutionalized racism.