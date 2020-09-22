Bottom Line: Yes, America is a racist country

Those who say America isn’t a racist nation (Michael Reagan column, "America is not a land of racists," Sept. 12), citing numerous instances of good-hearted individuals’ acts of humanity, such as white people adopting Black children or interracial marriages, are missing the point. There are two kinds of racism: individual and institutionalized (systemic).
The first, overt acts or speech by individuals, is what most people think about when one says racist. The second is harder to see, but just as harmful to Black citizens.
The point is not that every single white person in this country is an overt racist, or that decent people don't good things, but that governmental and private systems are riddled with institutionalized racism.
Institutionalized racism does not mean that every white person in an organization is overtly racist, but that they are complicit when they witness open racism against Black people and don't speak out against it either directly or indirectly. Or are complicit unwittingly when they choose to ignore, deny, minimize or otherwise display indifference toward policies that discriminate against Black people, either openly or disguised, with lots of legal loopholes and legal tricks to make it acceptable. It’s really Jim Crow laws refashioned into more sophisticated ways of imposing racism, but designed for the same outcome, denying Black people access to what white people call the American Dream.
Slavery was institutionalized racism and it has continued through Jim Crow and into the present, throughout the country. In North Carolina, we have only to look at the gerrymandering the courts deemed racially motivated. Most recently, as reported in The New York Times, Black homeowners faced discrimination in housing appraisals. One biracial couple in Florida saw their appraisal rise from $330,000 to $450,000 after they removed all evidence that a Black person lived there. These are just two examples among a great many that institutionalized racism is alive and well in America.
If we were not a racist country, institutionalized racism would not exist.
The writer lives in Greensboro.
