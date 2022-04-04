Brenda Keys: Taking the plunge for Elodie

The Plunge for Elodie, in honor of our grandson, Brooks Kendrick, was held March 26 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. This event, started in Wellesley, Mass., and now becoming a global phenomenon, encourages participants to plunge into bodies of water to raise awareness and funds for critical research to treat and cure epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Two-year-old Brooks has this rare genetic skin disease, as does Elodie Kubik. This year the fifth annual Plunge for Elodie will surpass $1 million raised for research. We are excited to be a part of this!

Epidermolysis bullosa has a wide range of severity, from mild to fatal, but fragile skin is the common denominator. Proteins that bind skin layers together are missing and this results in extremely fragile skin which blisters and shears off as a result of minor friction. There are no specific treatments or cure. Special bandages are used to both protect and heal wounds.

We are well aware of how blessed we are that Brooks has a less severe subtype of EB, but it still affects his life on a daily basis. He is a pretty typical 2-year- old — active and on the go. But EB does not let kids be kids without reminding them there is a consequence for every action. We want to help change that. So the Keys/Kendrick families joined with the Plunge for Elodie to hold an event in Greensboro this year. We want to thank the entire staff of the Greensboro Aquatic Center, especially John Rife, Andrew Brown and Nan Stevens, for their overwhelming support, enthusiasm, encouragement and professionalism in the planning and implementation of our plunge. Their help in publicizing, setting up and taking part was amazing. So was their general interest in the event.

We even had a screen set up on the pool deck showing fun virtual plunge videos from people all over the country. A big thank-you also to several area businesses and organizations who made donations.

Everyone who attended had a great time, including the UNCG track team and state Rep. Ashton Clemmons — who plunged into the pool fully clothed!

We are so thankful to everyone who helped with this fundraiser for Brooks and EB research.

The writer lives in Greensboro.