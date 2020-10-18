Burke Bovender: We must prioritize diversity and equity in manufacturing careers

The lack of diversity goes beyond race. A 2017 study conducted by The Manufacturing Institute, the American Production and Inventory Control Society, and Deloitte, which surveyed more than 600 women in manufacturing, found that women make up one of U.S. manufacturing’s largest pools of untouched talent. The results showed that women were approximately 47% of the U.S. workforce in 2016, yet they made up only 29% of the manufacturing workforce. The study also noted that women earn more than half of all associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the U.S., but still many qualified women aren’t seeking jobs in manufacturing.

The bottom line is that diverse employees present an incredible opportunity for manufacturers to tap into an essential pool of quality talent, innovation and perspective. There are countless roles for diverse candidates to pursue in manufacturing — from STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields like research and development (R&D), to sales, operations, and the C-suite. As manufacturers increasingly embrace a digitally enabled world, the number of career options will continue to grow, increasing our need for talent.