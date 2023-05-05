Several state legislatures where Republicans are in the majority have reached the conclusion that self-righteous certainty is not enough, they have also come to the conclusion that sovereignty rests with their desires. Not to be outdone by the Tennessee state legislature that recently expelled two African American members, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, from its body, the Montana legislature silenced and barred Representative Zooey Zephyr from conducting the people’s business.

Zephyr was prohibited from participating in floor debates on April 18 after she said those who supported a ban on gender-affirming care for youths would have blood on their hands. Days later, she raised her microphone in defiance as demonstrators in the House gallery angrily demanded she be allowed to speak, leading to seven arrests and Zephyr’s banishment from the House floor. In their “magnanimity,” the legislature did allow Zephyr to vote remotely.

Somehow this latter consideration hardly seems sufficient when disenfranchising a duly elective representative and her constituency.

It has become increasingly fashionable to invoke the nuclear option when majorities in the legislature are met with a contrarian perspective that makes them uncomfortable.

Are we a system of government whereby representatives, elected by citizens to represent them or one led forcefully by suppressing opposition and criticism? It would seem the Montana legislature has decided on the latter.

In doing so, the Montana legislature has violated a major tenet: Agreement is overrated. Montana is grappling with a complicated issue to which, frankly, I do not possess a cogent response. It requires much more research than the Republican-led majority wishes to engage in.

History does not bode well for the side that hides behind the rationale of "protecting the children." Invariably, it is nothing more than a cowardly canard to justify "othering" a group. The "cowardly" adjective is borne out by the Montana legislature’s treatment of Zephyr. Moreover, at no time has legislation designed to "other" someone reflected the best in the American project.

When has it proven to be a net plus for America’s democratic-republican form of government to unceremoniously silence a duly elected official because that person possesses a different opinion? This is potentially one of the unfortunate outcomes when electing individuals whose desire for public office exceeds their understanding and/or their appreciation for governing.

Where does a ban on gender-affirming care for youths rank in terms of priority with Montanans? I invite you to research it, which means more than a sophomoric Google search. I can assure you it doesn’t make the top five.

This is a fear-based issue that fans the flames of difference as somehow deficient. Unlike totalitarian regimes, the measure of a healthy democracy is its ability to coexist with difference.

The reactionary moves to silence Zephyr extend to the district she represents. The democratic burden goes beyond taking action against words one may subjectively find offensive, but also it is a disapproving critique of the voters who sent Zephyr to represent them.

There is a certain arrogance associated with banning someone because the majority is offended by something that is deeply personal to the individual who uttered the words.

Though the specifics suggest this is a new issue, in a macro context, it is older than the republic itself. The potential weakness in a democratic system is the tyranny of the majority— when the majority places its own interests above all without consideration of the pernicious consequences of the minority.

It was James Madison’s concern in Federalist 10. Alexis de Tocqueville in “Democracy in America,” defined tyranny of the majority as decisionmaking “which bases its claim to rule upon numbers, not upon rightness or excellence.” When in the majority, one can be so saturated with arrogance that he or she does not feel bound by self-reflective impulses.

Did Zephyr’s suggestion that opposing gender-affirming health care for minors could potentially leave one “blood on their hands” warrant disenfranchising the voice of those that sent her to the state capitol?

If your answer to the aforementioned is in the affirmative, you are part of an increasing part of the American populace only interested in a democracy that aligns with their previously held beliefs. If your response was negative, regardless of how you may feel about the issue, you represent the best in the American tradition that understands difference is not deficient and that agreement, while in the majority, can still be overrated.