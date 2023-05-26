Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When asked about the Republican demand for stricter work requirements during ongoing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said: “I don't think it's right that we borrow money from China to pay for somebody that has no dependents, able-bodied, to sit on a couch.”

Few would disagree, in the abstract, with McCarthy’s comments. Unfortunately, we don’t live in the abstract.

McCarthy’s comments are valid, but not for the individuals one readily assumes.

Could it be that part of McCarthy’s motivation for holding the global economy hostage is to safeguard against those potential deadbeats over 55, who are not covered under existing work age requirements, from gaming the system?

The federal budget reflects the nation’s moral priorities. It was not designed to assuage one’s preconceived suppositions. The nuance that McCarthy, et al., apply to, say, gun violence, citing the dearth of mental health services, is not applied to economically vulnerable portions of the population. McCarthy, instead offers a one-dimensional straw person as justification for what can only be deemed as fiscal immorality.

McCarthy’s comments hearken back to the trope popularized by former President Ronald Reagan, the infamous welfare queen. According to Reagan, this person drew a six-figure income based on multiple aliases; she basked in opulence at taxpayer expense.

Reagan conveniently omitted the fact that this mythical person lived adjacent to the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot.

Who comes to mind when McCarthy references an “able-bodied” person sitting on the couch? Where is this fictitious individual who dwells in the bowels of luxury, endlessly feeding at the government trough?

According to The New York Times, the Republicans' proposed spending cuts would eliminate 80,000 students from receiving Pell Grants, remove 200,000 slots from Head Start, evict an estimated 430,000 from Section 8 housing, deny 640,000 families access to rental assistance, and close access for 2 million families to community health centers. Are these the able-bodied McCarthy had in mind?

If the aforementioned numbers are accurate, it would certainly spell out the House Republicans' moral priorities. The proposed spending cuts do nothing to address McCarthy’s concern about the “able-bodied” man on the couch. If such individuals exist, they are more likely to be found at the other end of America’s economic ladder as beneficiaries of tax cuts passed by President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, extending the tax cuts would add $3.5 trillion to the deficit by 2033. When factoring the tax cuts instituted by former President George W. Bush along with those by Biden’s immediate predecessor, the wealthiest Americans and corporations account for a 57% increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio since 2001.

Could this actually be the immoral rationale motivating House Republicans to play chicken with the global economy? Are they advocating that debt created largely by irresponsible fiscal policies that are increasingly unsustainable must be solely financed at the expense of the most vulnerable segments of society?

Tax cuts are most effective when they are used as a short-term stimulus to get a sluggish economy moving; they are not as effective when they are positioned as a sustained economic growth policy. Moreover, it is demand-side cuts, not the supply-side championed by the former presidents, that tend to spur economic growth.

House Republican spending cuts merely provide eloquence to the quote offered by Gordon Gekko from the movie "Wall Street": “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.”

Is greed good when the choice is to further stimulate the already economically stimulated at the expense of those on society’s margin? How many individuals would be ruined economically if tax cuts were repealed versus those should House Republican spending cuts were fully implemented?

This is not the false equivalency of “both sides” but a choice between a moral vision for the nation that emphasizes a budget based on “me” as opposed to one focused on “we.” The deficit is an issue and the current levels are unsustainable, but to protect the sacred cows largely responsible for the deficit, pernicious to the vulnerable, while threatening global economic chaos, seems to be the height of fiscal irresponsibility.

George Bernard Shaw’s words once again bear repeating: “Democracy is a device that ensures the people are governed no better than they deserve.”

